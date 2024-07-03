Summary

SC Agrotech Ltd (Formerly known as Sheel International Limited) was incorporated on November 28, 1990 with the object of carrying on the Agriculture, Horticulture and biotechnologies activity. The shareholder in their AGM held on 29th September 2015 approved the Change in Name made in the Main Objects by passing a Special Resolution and adopted the new Name as SC Agrotech Limited effective on October 26, 2015. Initially, the main object of the Company was to carry on the business in dairy sector i.e Manufacturer & Sale dairy whitener, milk powder skimmed milk, Deshi Ghee etc. But the Company Plant was closed since 1998-99 and there was less chance to start the dairy plant located in Aurangabad, Buland Shahar, U.P. Since the Agriculture Biotechnologies, Horticulture is growing area as current policy of Govt, of the India like Swach Bharat Abhiyan etc emphasis on promotion of agriculture and biotechnology sector. It required less investment and high return. Management facing financial crises from last several years decided to change the name of the Company commensurate with Biotechnologies & Agriculture activities under the existing object with new name. Presently Govt. of India is promoting Agriculture Sector by launching various scheme like National Horticulture mission and National Foods and Pulse Mission and Vegetable initiative for urban cluster.

