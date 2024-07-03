iifl-logo-icon 1
SC Agrotech Ltd Share Price

16.43
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:06:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.34
  • Day's High17.34
  • 52 Wk High22.95
  • Prev. Close16.59
  • Day's Low16.12
  • 52 Wk Low 11.76
  • Turnover (lac)0.33
  • P/E43.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.44
  • EPS0.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.86
  • Div. Yield0
SC Agrotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

17.34

Prev. Close

16.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0.33

Day's High

17.34

Day's Low

16.12

52 Week's High

22.95

52 Week's Low

11.76

Book Value

4.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.86

P/E

43.66

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

SC Agrotech Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

SC Agrotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SC Agrotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:25 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SC Agrotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.34

-3.58

-5.57

-5.58

Net Worth

2.66

2.42

0.43

0.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.13

0

0

0.72

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

26.06

Raw materials

-0.13

0

0

-0.79

As % of sales

98.54

0

0

109.88

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.19

-0.24

-0.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

0.05

0.03

0.04

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

0

Working capital

-0.13

0.09

0.13

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

26.06

Op profit growth

-0.01

-1.56

0.78

5.89

EBIT growth

13.78

28.18

-11.22

14.2

Net profit growth

-9.79

11.49

31.49

-2.42

SC Agrotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SC Agrotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sharad Ratan

Managing Director

Varun Shakya

Whole Time Director

Ravi Yashwantbhai Patel

Independent Director

Nandan Kumar Mishra

Non Executive Director

Varsha Rani

Independent Director

Karan Ashokbhai Bhadra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijay Kumar Jothani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SC Agrotech Ltd

Summary

SC Agrotech Ltd (Formerly known as Sheel International Limited) was incorporated on November 28, 1990 with the object of carrying on the Agriculture, Horticulture and biotechnologies activity. The shareholder in their AGM held on 29th September 2015 approved the Change in Name made in the Main Objects by passing a Special Resolution and adopted the new Name as SC Agrotech Limited effective on October 26, 2015. Initially, the main object of the Company was to carry on the business in dairy sector i.e Manufacturer & Sale dairy whitener, milk powder skimmed milk, Deshi Ghee etc. But the Company Plant was closed since 1998-99 and there was less chance to start the dairy plant located in Aurangabad, Buland Shahar, U.P. Since the Agriculture Biotechnologies, Horticulture is growing area as current policy of Govt, of the India like Swach Bharat Abhiyan etc emphasis on promotion of agriculture and biotechnology sector. It required less investment and high return. Management facing financial crises from last several years decided to change the name of the Company commensurate with Biotechnologies & Agriculture activities under the existing object with new name. Presently Govt. of India is promoting Agriculture Sector by launching various scheme like National Horticulture mission and National Foods and Pulse Mission and Vegetable initiative for urban cluster.
Company FAQs

What is the SC Agrotech Ltd share price today?

The SC Agrotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of SC Agrotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SC Agrotech Ltd is ₹9.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SC Agrotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SC Agrotech Ltd is 43.66 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SC Agrotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SC Agrotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SC Agrotech Ltd is ₹11.76 and ₹22.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SC Agrotech Ltd?

SC Agrotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.45%, 3 Years at 39.97%, 1 Year at 17.66%, 6 Month at -23.02%, 3 Month at 1.47% and 1 Month at 1.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SC Agrotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SC Agrotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 84.47 %

