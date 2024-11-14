|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with limited review report thereon. 2. To consider other matters with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th Aug 2024 under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR 2015
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting of the Company under Reg 29(1)(a) of SEBI LODR 2018 APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Outcome of the Board meeting for Change in Director and KMP of the company
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Reg 29 of SEBI LODR 2015 For Approval of Audited financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Change in directorate
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting under reg. 29 (1) (A) of SEBI LODR 2015
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary
