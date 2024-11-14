iifl-logo-icon 1
SC Agrotech Ltd Board Meeting

15.48
(-3.25%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

SC Agrotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with limited review report thereon. 2. To consider other matters with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th Aug 2024 under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR 2015
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting of the Company under Reg 29(1)(a) of SEBI LODR 2018 APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting for Change in Director and KMP of the company
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Reg 29 of SEBI LODR 2015 For Approval of Audited financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Change in directorate
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting under reg. 29 (1) (A) of SEBI LODR 2015
Board Meeting20 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary

