Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with limited review report thereon. 2. To consider other matters with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th Aug 2024 under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR 2015

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting of the Company under Reg 29(1)(a) of SEBI LODR 2018 APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board meeting for Change in Director and KMP of the company

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Reg 29 of SEBI LODR 2015 For Approval of Audited financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Change in directorate

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting under reg. 29 (1) (A) of SEBI LODR 2015

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024