SC Agrotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.37
(-1.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

SC Agrotech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

0.05

0.03

0.04

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

0

Working capital

-0.13

0.09

0.13

0.06

Other operating items

Operating

-0.09

0.13

0.16

0.08

Capital expenditure

0.06

-0.07

-0.01

-0.02

Free cash flow

-0.03

0.06

0.15

0.06

Equity raised

-11.26

-11.37

-11.48

-11.55

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.59

0.7

0.66

0.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-10.7

-10.61

-10.66

-10.83

