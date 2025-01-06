SC Agrotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
0.05
0.03
0.04
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
0
Working capital
-0.13
0.09
0.13
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.09
0.13
0.16
0.08
Capital expenditure
0.06
-0.07
-0.01
-0.02
Free cash flow
-0.03
0.06
0.15
0.06
Equity raised
-11.26
-11.37
-11.48
-11.55
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.59
0.7
0.66
0.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-10.7
-10.61
-10.66
-10.83
