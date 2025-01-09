SC Agrotech Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Company has diversify their business to Agriculture Sector, Including Horticulture, Organic Farming. Farmer producer companies.

Opportunities and Threat

-Presently Govt. of India is promoting Agriculture Sector by launching various schemes like National Horticulture mission and National Foods and Pulse Mission & Vegetable initiative for urban clusters,

Threat:

Company likely to face Competition from other domestic supplier, manufacture and unorganized Sector etc.

Segment wise Performance- N.A

Human relations

We are in dairy industry therefore confidence of pubic with regards to the product is growing day to day but diversification in agriculture sector will strengthen human relation directly or indirectly effect the Farmers interest/ and growth in social environment.

Caution:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company does not guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results or performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

(Vii) Penalties/Punishment/Compounding of offences:

Section of the Companies Act Brief Description Details of Penalty / Punishment/ Compounding fees imposed Authority [RD / NCLT/ COURT] Appeal made, if any (give Details) Section of the Companies Act A. COMPANY/DIRCETORS Penalty Punishment Compounding NIL OTHER OFFICERS IN DEFAULT Penalty Compounding

Internal control System:

We have good internal control system which is commensurate with size of the company.

Caution:

