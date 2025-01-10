iifl-logo-icon 1
SG Mart Ltd Balance Sheet

362.8
(-2.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.15

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,075.94

11.17

10.97

10.77

Net Worth

1,087.09

12.17

11.97

11.77

Minority Interest

Debt

182.29

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.22

0

0.06

0

Total Liabilities

1,269.6

12.17

12.03

11.77

Fixed Assets

56.12

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.11

0

5.2

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0

0

0

Networking Capital

87.83

0.39

5.17

7.71

Inventories

71.25

0

1.56

1.48

Inventory Days

85.61

Sundry Debtors

86.34

0

0

5.18

Debtor Days

299.66

Other Current Assets

147.78

0.4

5.18

1.11

Sundry Creditors

-193.56

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-23.98

-0.01

-1.57

-0.06

Cash

1,125.45

11.78

1.67

4.07

Total Assets

1,269.6

12.17

12.04

11.78

