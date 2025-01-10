SG Mart Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.15
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,075.94
11.17
10.97
10.77
Net Worth
1,087.09
12.17
11.97
11.77
Minority Interest
Debt
182.29
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.22
0
0.06
0
Total Liabilities
1,269.6
12.17
12.03
11.77
Fixed Assets
56.12
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0
5.2
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0
0
0
Networking Capital
87.83
0.39
5.17
7.71
Inventories
71.25
0
1.56
1.48
Inventory Days
85.61
Sundry Debtors
86.34
0
0
5.18
Debtor Days
299.66
Other Current Assets
147.78
0.4
5.18
1.11
Sundry Creditors
-193.56
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-23.98
-0.01
-1.57
-0.06
Cash
1,125.45
11.78
1.67
4.07
Total Assets
1,269.6
12.17
12.04
11.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.