SG Mart Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.41
0.64
0.24
0.43
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.17
-0.06
-0.12
Working capital
0.29
11.06
0.06
0.36
Other operating items
Operating
0.6
11.52
0.24
0.66
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
0
Free cash flow
0.6
11.52
0.25
0.66
Equity raised
20.93
15.2
10.27
9.79
Investing
0
-2.5
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.1
0.1
Net in cash
21.53
24.23
10.62
10.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.