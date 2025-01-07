iifl-logo-icon 1
381.05
(-0.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.3

0.14

0.74

0.46

yoy growth (%)

4,344.43

-81.03

62.71

0

Raw materials

-6.23

0

-0.35

-0.12

As % of sales

98.84

3.78

47.57

26.63

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

As % of sales

1.2

54.11

8.77

13.66

Other costs

-0.15

-0.11

-0.36

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.39

77.77

48.76

31.23

Operating profit

-0.15

-0.05

-0.03

0.13

OPM

-2.45

-35.67

-5.12

28.46

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.02

0

0

-7.73

Other income

0.59

0.7

0.29

0.3

Profit before tax

0.41

0.64

0.24

0.43

Taxes

-0.11

-0.17

-0.06

-0.12

Tax rate

-27.36

-26.8

-26.48

-28.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.3

0.47

0.18

0.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.3

0.47

0.18

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-35.83

157.5

-40.4

187.27

NPM

4.78

331.43

24.41

66.65

