iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SG Mart Ltd Share Price

386
(-0.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:03:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open390
  • Day's High392.8
  • 52 Wk High638.5
  • Prev. Close387.5
  • Day's Low382.25
  • 52 Wk Low 355.65
  • Turnover (lac)111.01
  • P/E45.86
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value101.7
  • EPS8.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,333.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SG Mart Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

390

Prev. Close

387.5

Turnover(Lac.)

111.01

Day's High

392.8

Day's Low

382.25

52 Week's High

638.5

52 Week's Low

355.65

Book Value

101.7

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,333.04

P/E

45.86

EPS

8.45

Divi. Yield

0

SG Mart Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

SG Mart Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SG Mart Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:12 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.78%

Non-Promoter- 6.96%

Institutions: 6.95%

Non-Institutions: 52.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SG Mart Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.15

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,075.94

11.17

10.97

10.77

Net Worth

1,087.09

12.17

11.97

11.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.3

0.14

0.74

0.46

yoy growth (%)

4,344.43

-81.03

62.71

0

Raw materials

-6.23

0

-0.35

-0.12

As % of sales

98.84

3.78

47.57

26.63

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.41

0.64

0.24

0.43

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.17

-0.06

-0.12

Working capital

0.29

11.06

0.06

0.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4,344.43

-81.03

62.71

0

Op profit growth

205.27

32.15

-129.26

-175.75

EBIT growth

-32.72

153.17

-40.53

219.59

Net profit growth

-35.83

157.5

-40.4

187.27

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

2,682.9

3.39

4.89

9.36

1.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,682.9

3.39

4.89

9.36

1.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.63

0.33

0

0

0.22

View Annually Results

SG Mart Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SG Mart Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

P K Singh

Non Executive Director

Khushboo Singhal

Independent Director

Arihant Copra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sachin Kumar

WTD & Additional Director

Shivkumar Niranjanlal Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SG Mart Ltd

Summary

SG Mart Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Jarigold Textiles Limited in April, 1985. Thereafter, the Company name was changed from Jarigold Textiles Limited to Kintech Renewables Limited on August 22, 2015 and again changed from Kintech Renewables Limited to SG Mart Limited on October 7, 2023. The Company is an Independent Power Producer Company engaged in the business of power generation, electric power, light and supply and to generate and accumulate electric power and renewable energy i.e. wind, solar. Further, the Company is also Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company which is in the business of turnkey wind / solar power solutions like wind farm / solar rooftop development, wind power generation and wind turbine installation and maintenance services. Initially, the Company was into the business of manufacture and selling of textile products. In year 2014-15, Mr. Jigar Shah and Mr. Ambalal Patel acquired 986,620 equity shares from the former promoters on March 31, 2015. Consequently, Mr. Jigar Shah and Mr. Ambalal Patel, appointed as Directors of the Company, took over the management of the Company w.e.f. 5th May, 2015. As the promoters of the companies, they engaged in the business of operation and maintenance of Independent Power Projects (IPPs), generation of renewable energy. The object relating to setting up Independent Power Project (IPPs) and generation of bio-energy, renewable energy viz. solar energy, wind energy, etc. was inserte
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SG Mart Ltd share price today?

The SG Mart Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹386 today.

What is the Market Cap of SG Mart Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SG Mart Ltd is ₹4333.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SG Mart Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SG Mart Ltd is 45.86 and 3.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SG Mart Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SG Mart Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SG Mart Ltd is ₹355.65 and ₹638.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SG Mart Ltd?

SG Mart Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 135.32%, 3 Years at 161.78%, 1 Year at -21.71%, 6 Month at -13.06%, 3 Month at -8.90% and 1 Month at -0.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SG Mart Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SG Mart Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.78 %
Institutions - 6.95 %
Public - 52.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SG Mart Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.