Summary

SG Mart Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Jarigold Textiles Limited in April, 1985. Thereafter, the Company name was changed from Jarigold Textiles Limited to Kintech Renewables Limited on August 22, 2015 and again changed from Kintech Renewables Limited to SG Mart Limited on October 7, 2023. The Company is an Independent Power Producer Company engaged in the business of power generation, electric power, light and supply and to generate and accumulate electric power and renewable energy i.e. wind, solar. Further, the Company is also Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company which is in the business of turnkey wind / solar power solutions like wind farm / solar rooftop development, wind power generation and wind turbine installation and maintenance services. Initially, the Company was into the business of manufacture and selling of textile products. In year 2014-15, Mr. Jigar Shah and Mr. Ambalal Patel acquired 986,620 equity shares from the former promoters on March 31, 2015. Consequently, Mr. Jigar Shah and Mr. Ambalal Patel, appointed as Directors of the Company, took over the management of the Company w.e.f. 5th May, 2015. As the promoters of the companies, they engaged in the business of operation and maintenance of Independent Power Projects (IPPs), generation of renewable energy. The object relating to setting up Independent Power Project (IPPs) and generation of bio-energy, renewable energy viz. solar energy, wind energy, etc. was inserte

