Open₹390
Prev. Close₹387.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹111.01
Day's High₹392.8
Day's Low₹382.25
52 Week's High₹638.5
52 Week's Low₹355.65
Book Value₹101.7
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,333.04
P/E45.86
EPS8.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.15
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,075.94
11.17
10.97
10.77
Net Worth
1,087.09
12.17
11.97
11.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.3
0.14
0.74
0.46
yoy growth (%)
4,344.43
-81.03
62.71
0
Raw materials
-6.23
0
-0.35
-0.12
As % of sales
98.84
3.78
47.57
26.63
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.41
0.64
0.24
0.43
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.17
-0.06
-0.12
Working capital
0.29
11.06
0.06
0.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4,344.43
-81.03
62.71
0
Op profit growth
205.27
32.15
-129.26
-175.75
EBIT growth
-32.72
153.17
-40.53
219.59
Net profit growth
-35.83
157.5
-40.4
187.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
2,682.9
3.39
4.89
9.36
1.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,682.9
3.39
4.89
9.36
1.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.63
0.33
0
0
0.22
Summary
SG Mart Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Jarigold Textiles Limited in April, 1985. Thereafter, the Company name was changed from Jarigold Textiles Limited to Kintech Renewables Limited on August 22, 2015 and again changed from Kintech Renewables Limited to SG Mart Limited on October 7, 2023. The Company is an Independent Power Producer Company engaged in the business of power generation, electric power, light and supply and to generate and accumulate electric power and renewable energy i.e. wind, solar. Further, the Company is also Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company which is in the business of turnkey wind / solar power solutions like wind farm / solar rooftop development, wind power generation and wind turbine installation and maintenance services. Initially, the Company was into the business of manufacture and selling of textile products. In year 2014-15, Mr. Jigar Shah and Mr. Ambalal Patel acquired 986,620 equity shares from the former promoters on March 31, 2015. Consequently, Mr. Jigar Shah and Mr. Ambalal Patel, appointed as Directors of the Company, took over the management of the Company w.e.f. 5th May, 2015. As the promoters of the companies, they engaged in the business of operation and maintenance of Independent Power Projects (IPPs), generation of renewable energy. The object relating to setting up Independent Power Project (IPPs) and generation of bio-energy, renewable energy viz. solar energy, wind energy, etc. was inserte
The SG Mart Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹386 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SG Mart Ltd is ₹4333.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SG Mart Ltd is 45.86 and 3.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SG Mart Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SG Mart Ltd is ₹355.65 and ₹638.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SG Mart Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 135.32%, 3 Years at 161.78%, 1 Year at -21.71%, 6 Month at -13.06%, 3 Month at -8.90% and 1 Month at -0.55%.
