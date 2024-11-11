|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|SG Mart Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SG Mart Limited has informed the BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Monday the 11th day of November 2024 to inter alia consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|SG Mart Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SG Mart Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|9 Apr 2024
|SG Mart Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Change in registered office address of the Company Appointment of Walker Chandiok & Co LLP as Statutory Auditors of the Company Appointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|The Board of directors has fixed record date for sub-division of face value of equity shares and issue of bonus equity shares Intimation regarding appointment of Chief Financial Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)
