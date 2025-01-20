iifl-logo-icon 1
SG Mart Ltd Key Ratios

383.55
(5.36%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:55:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR SG Mart Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.78

786.87

Op profit growth

-59.04

1,360.1

EBIT growth

-68.69

2,192.05

Net profit growth

-88.01

3,981.12

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

69.64

88.78

53.92

EBIT margin

45.77

76.34

29.53

Net profit margin

12.55

54.68

11.88

RoCE

8.18

25.77

RoNW

1.36

15.2

RoA

0.56

4.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.14

51.21

1.15

Dividend per share

1

1

0.5

Cash EPS

-5.54

39.54

-3.54

Book value per share

114.8

109.8

58.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.64

1.07

P/CEPS

-0.71

-0.34

P/B

0.03

0.02

EV/EBIDTA

5.46

26.2

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

16.29

1.95

47.81

Tax payout

-30.93

-4.05

-723.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

126.17

69.77

Inventory days

108.25

56.51

Creditor days

-65.18

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.65

-3.94

-0.93

Net debt / equity

0.93

1.34

3.11

Net debt / op. profit

3.13

1.77

32.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-7.28

-1.3

0

Employee costs

-1.34

-0.67

-3.42

Other costs

-21.72

-9.23

-42.65

