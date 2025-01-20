Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.78
786.87
Op profit growth
-59.04
1,360.1
EBIT growth
-68.69
2,192.05
Net profit growth
-88.01
3,981.12
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
69.64
88.78
53.92
EBIT margin
45.77
76.34
29.53
Net profit margin
12.55
54.68
11.88
RoCE
8.18
25.77
RoNW
1.36
15.2
RoA
0.56
4.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.14
51.21
1.15
Dividend per share
1
1
0.5
Cash EPS
-5.54
39.54
-3.54
Book value per share
114.8
109.8
58.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.64
1.07
P/CEPS
-0.71
-0.34
P/B
0.03
0.02
EV/EBIDTA
5.46
26.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
16.29
1.95
47.81
Tax payout
-30.93
-4.05
-723.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
126.17
69.77
Inventory days
108.25
56.51
Creditor days
-65.18
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.65
-3.94
-0.93
Net debt / equity
0.93
1.34
3.11
Net debt / op. profit
3.13
1.77
32.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-7.28
-1.3
0
Employee costs
-1.34
-0.67
-3.42
Other costs
-21.72
-9.23
-42.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.