SG Mart Ltd Summary

SG Mart Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Jarigold Textiles Limited in April, 1985. Thereafter, the Company name was changed from Jarigold Textiles Limited to Kintech Renewables Limited on August 22, 2015 and again changed from Kintech Renewables Limited to SG Mart Limited on October 7, 2023. The Company is an Independent Power Producer Company engaged in the business of power generation, electric power, light and supply and to generate and accumulate electric power and renewable energy i.e. wind, solar. Further, the Company is also Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company which is in the business of turnkey wind / solar power solutions like wind farm / solar rooftop development, wind power generation and wind turbine installation and maintenance services. Initially, the Company was into the business of manufacture and selling of textile products. In year 2014-15, Mr. Jigar Shah and Mr. Ambalal Patel acquired 986,620 equity shares from the former promoters on March 31, 2015. Consequently, Mr. Jigar Shah and Mr. Ambalal Patel, appointed as Directors of the Company, took over the management of the Company w.e.f. 5th May, 2015. As the promoters of the companies, they engaged in the business of operation and maintenance of Independent Power Projects (IPPs), generation of renewable energy. The object relating to setting up Independent Power Project (IPPs) and generation of bio-energy, renewable energy viz. solar energy, wind energy, etc. was inserted in the main object of Memorandum of Association on 2nd July, 2015. The Company therefore on 15th July, 2015 changed the name of the Company from Jarigold Textiles Limited to Kintech Renewables Limited.During the year 2019-20, the Companys Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) Company viz. Divine Windfarm Private Limited got merged with the Company by way of amalgamation and the said Scheme of Merger was given effect from 01st April, 2019.