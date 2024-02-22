1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, SG MART LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of the Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SG MART LIMITED 512329 RECORD DATE 22/02/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01(One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 01(One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Ex-Stock Split and Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 22/02/2024 DR-723/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.02.2024)