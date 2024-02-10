Outcome of the Board Meeting 1. Approved sub-division/split of companys equity shares - 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having a face value of X10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of X1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained through Postal Ballot and such other approvals as may be required. In this regard, the record date for such division/ split shall be intimated to the stock exchange in due course. The Board of directors has fixed record date for sub-division of face value of equity shares and issue of bonus equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, SG MART LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of the Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SG MART LIMITED 512329 RECORD DATE 22/02/2024 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Ex-Stock Split and Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 22/02/2024 DR-723/2023-2024 i. ISIN No. INE385F01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 22/02/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.02.2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240213-6 dated February 13,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SG MART LTD (512329) New ISIN No. INE385F01024 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 22-02-2024 (DR- 723/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 21.02.2024) Intimation of new ISIN: INE385F01024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024)