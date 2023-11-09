Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e., 2nd September 2023, has inter alia, considered and unanimously approved the following. a) Sub-division / Split of existing Equity Share of the Company from one (1) equity share having a face value of Rs10/- each fully paid-up into five (5) Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up. The Record Date for such Sub-division /Split of equity shares will be intimated in due course. b) Alteration of the Capital Clause i.e., Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (MoA). Sub-division / split of existing Equity Share of the Company from one (1) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up into five (5) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up. The Record Date for such Sub-division / split of equity shares will be intimated in due course. The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the Record date as 23rd November 2023 for the purpose of sub-division of one (1) equity share of the Company having a nominal value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up into five (5) equity shares having a nominal value of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/11/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD. (501423) RECORD DATE 23.11.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 23/11/2023 DR-661/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE151G01010 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 23/11/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.11.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited (SHAILY) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. November 23, 2023. Symbol SHAILY Company Name Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited New ISIN INE151G01028 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., November 23, 2023. (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 21.11.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20231117-26 dated November 17, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD. (501423) New ISIN No. INE151G01028 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The New ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 23-11-2023 (DR-661/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.11.2023)