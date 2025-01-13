Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.1
16.1
16.1
16.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.15
44.21
40.93
40.03
Net Worth
63.25
60.31
57.03
56.13
Minority Interest
Debt
1.53
2.2
2.82
3.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.53
0.55
0.41
0.38
Total Liabilities
65.31
63.06
60.26
59.75
Fixed Assets
18.48
18.15
24.92
25.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.26
9.33
9.52
9.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
36.43
32.17
23.93
24
Inventories
1.89
1.52
1.06
1.09
Inventory Days
131.75
Sundry Debtors
1.54
1.98
0.55
0.79
Debtor Days
95.49
Other Current Assets
35.71
32.17
25.86
26.28
Sundry Creditors
-1.04
-1.44
-0.21
-0.33
Creditor Days
39.88
Other Current Liabilities
-1.67
-2.06
-3.33
-3.83
Cash
1.13
3.42
1.91
0.74
Total Assets
65.3
63.07
60.28
59.73
