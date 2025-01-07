iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

111.95
(-4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.01

12.41

22.21

9.61

yoy growth (%)

-75.67

-44.1

131.08

8.72

Raw materials

-0.75

-4.3

-13.02

-2.71

As % of sales

24.97

34.69

58.62

28.2

Employee costs

-2.25

-4.38

-4.56

-2.96

As % of sales

74.55

35.3

20.55

30.83

Other costs

-1.38

-4.48

-4.16

-2.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46

36.15

18.75

24.88

Operating profit

-1.37

-0.76

0.45

1.54

OPM

-45.53

-6.16

2.06

16.08

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.91

-0.34

-0.33

Interest expense

-0.36

-0.43

-0.44

0

Other income

2.91

2.44

2.59

2.18

Profit before tax

0.33

0.32

2.26

3.39

Taxes

1.79

-0.26

-0.68

-1.36

Tax rate

531.69

-79.72

-30.18

-40.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.12

0.06

1.57

2.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.12

0.06

1.57

2.02

yoy growth (%)

3,104.32

-95.79

-22.16

-24.24

NPM

70.46

0.53

7.1

21.1

