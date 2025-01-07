Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.01
12.41
22.21
9.61
yoy growth (%)
-75.67
-44.1
131.08
8.72
Raw materials
-0.75
-4.3
-13.02
-2.71
As % of sales
24.97
34.69
58.62
28.2
Employee costs
-2.25
-4.38
-4.56
-2.96
As % of sales
74.55
35.3
20.55
30.83
Other costs
-1.38
-4.48
-4.16
-2.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46
36.15
18.75
24.88
Operating profit
-1.37
-0.76
0.45
1.54
OPM
-45.53
-6.16
2.06
16.08
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.91
-0.34
-0.33
Interest expense
-0.36
-0.43
-0.44
0
Other income
2.91
2.44
2.59
2.18
Profit before tax
0.33
0.32
2.26
3.39
Taxes
1.79
-0.26
-0.68
-1.36
Tax rate
531.69
-79.72
-30.18
-40.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.12
0.06
1.57
2.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.12
0.06
1.57
2.02
yoy growth (%)
3,104.32
-95.79
-22.16
-24.24
NPM
70.46
0.53
7.1
21.1
