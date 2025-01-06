iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd Cash Flow Statement

117.8
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Shanti Educat. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.33

0.32

2.26

3.39

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.91

-0.34

-0.33

Tax paid

1.79

-0.26

-0.68

-1.36

Working capital

0.63

0.48

-0.27

2.03

Other operating items

Operating

1.91

-0.36

0.96

3.72

Capital expenditure

0.14

7.85

0.4

5.33

Free cash flow

2.05

7.48

1.36

9.05

Equity raised

75.71

69.22

59.89

50.32

Investing

0.07

6

0

-4.71

Financing

-0.54

-0.92

15.88

21.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

77.3

81.78

77.13

76.04

