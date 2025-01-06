Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.33
0.32
2.26
3.39
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.91
-0.34
-0.33
Tax paid
1.79
-0.26
-0.68
-1.36
Working capital
0.63
0.48
-0.27
2.03
Other operating items
Operating
1.91
-0.36
0.96
3.72
Capital expenditure
0.14
7.85
0.4
5.33
Free cash flow
2.05
7.48
1.36
9.05
Equity raised
75.71
69.22
59.89
50.32
Investing
0.07
6
0
-4.71
Financing
-0.54
-0.92
15.88
21.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
77.3
81.78
77.13
76.04
No Record Found
