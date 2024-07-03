iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd Quarterly Results

111.95
(-4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

9.77

9.83

2.9

3.19

4.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.77

9.83

2.9

3.19

4.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.58

0.25

1.26

0.9

1.55

Total Income

12.35

10.08

4.15

4.09

6.08

Total Expenditure

8.26

5.89

5.3

3.95

3.51

PBIDT

4.09

4.19

-1.15

0.14

2.57

Interest

0.13

0.05

0.08

0.04

0.07

PBDT

3.96

4.14

-1.23

0.09

2.5

Depreciation

0.31

0.14

0.19

0.08

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.04

1.01

-0.32

-0.01

0.81

Deferred Tax

0.1

-0.09

-0.01

-0.14

0.16

Reported Profit After Tax

2.5

3.09

-1.09

0.17

1.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.5

3.09

-1.09

0.17

1.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.5

3.09

-1.09

0.17

1.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.16

0.19

-0.07

0.01

0.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.1

16.1

16.1

16.1

16.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

41.86

42.62

-39.65

4.38

56.85

PBDTM(%)

40.53

42.11

-42.41

2.82

55.3

PATM(%)

25.58

31.43

-37.58

5.32

31.85

