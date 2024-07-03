Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
9.77
9.83
2.9
3.19
4.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.77
9.83
2.9
3.19
4.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.58
0.25
1.26
0.9
1.55
Total Income
12.35
10.08
4.15
4.09
6.08
Total Expenditure
8.26
5.89
5.3
3.95
3.51
PBIDT
4.09
4.19
-1.15
0.14
2.57
Interest
0.13
0.05
0.08
0.04
0.07
PBDT
3.96
4.14
-1.23
0.09
2.5
Depreciation
0.31
0.14
0.19
0.08
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.04
1.01
-0.32
-0.01
0.81
Deferred Tax
0.1
-0.09
-0.01
-0.14
0.16
Reported Profit After Tax
2.5
3.09
-1.09
0.17
1.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.5
3.09
-1.09
0.17
1.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.5
3.09
-1.09
0.17
1.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.16
0.19
-0.07
0.01
0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.1
16.1
16.1
16.1
16.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
41.86
42.62
-39.65
4.38
56.85
PBDTM(%)
40.53
42.11
-42.41
2.82
55.3
PATM(%)
25.58
31.43
-37.58
5.32
31.85
