Summary

Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited (SEIL), was incorporated on May 12, 1988 as Chiripal Enterprises and Commencement of Business was issued on July 12, 1988. Further, the Company name was changed from Chiripal Enterprise Ltd to Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 16, 2010. The Company, is a venture of Chiripal Group based in Ahmedabad, India. It is engaged in the business of providing education services and activities. SEIL is school management solutions provider and one of the fastest growing education company that plans, builds and manages educational institutions right from play school to grade 12. The institution provides optimum solutions to the various challenges being faced by K-12 schools.The Company offer strategic solutions to most of the problems faced in the various life cycle stages of K-12 school. It helps to start the school that meets the vision, capital outlay and financial objective of aspiring people. The Institution brings the experience in planning, establishing, managing and reforming schools across India. Shanti Asiatic Schools, is K12 school brand of SEIL and is successfully running change to 6+ schools with over 6000 students students across India. At Shanti Asiatic Schools, the Instutition provides the perfect equilibrium of global education standard with Indian Values to the students.SEIL has proved itself a turnkey project solutions company. The growth & success can easily be gauged by presti

