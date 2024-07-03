Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹121.45
Prev. Close₹121.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹47
Day's High₹126.7
Day's Low₹116.25
52 Week's High₹207.75
52 Week's Low₹52.01
Book Value₹4.25
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,896.58
P/E405.67
EPS0.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.1
16.1
16.1
16.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.15
44.21
40.93
40.03
Net Worth
63.25
60.31
57.03
56.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.01
12.41
22.21
9.61
yoy growth (%)
-75.67
-44.1
131.08
8.72
Raw materials
-0.75
-4.3
-13.02
-2.71
As % of sales
24.97
34.69
58.62
28.2
Employee costs
-2.25
-4.38
-4.56
-2.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.33
0.32
2.26
3.39
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.91
-0.34
-0.33
Tax paid
1.79
-0.26
-0.68
-1.36
Working capital
0.63
0.48
-0.27
2.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-75.67
-44.1
131.08
8.72
Op profit growth
79.74
-266.43
-70.26
22.99
EBIT growth
-7.8
-71.78
-20.16
-13.94
Net profit growth
3,104.32
-95.79
-22.16
-24.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
19.05
10.99
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
19.05
10.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.96
4.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
187.75
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
117.8
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
234.9
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
587.8
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
391.85
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Darshan Vayeda
Addtnl Independent Director
Yogesh Thakker
Non Executive Director
Komal Bajaj
Additional Director
Susanta Kumar Panda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harshna Saxena
Independent Director
Mohit Gulati
Managing Director
Vishal Chiripal
Reports by Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
Summary
Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited (SEIL), was incorporated on May 12, 1988 as Chiripal Enterprises and Commencement of Business was issued on July 12, 1988. Further, the Company name was changed from Chiripal Enterprise Ltd to Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 16, 2010. The Company, is a venture of Chiripal Group based in Ahmedabad, India. It is engaged in the business of providing education services and activities. SEIL is school management solutions provider and one of the fastest growing education company that plans, builds and manages educational institutions right from play school to grade 12. The institution provides optimum solutions to the various challenges being faced by K-12 schools.The Company offer strategic solutions to most of the problems faced in the various life cycle stages of K-12 school. It helps to start the school that meets the vision, capital outlay and financial objective of aspiring people. The Institution brings the experience in planning, establishing, managing and reforming schools across India. Shanti Asiatic Schools, is K12 school brand of SEIL and is successfully running change to 6+ schools with over 6000 students students across India. At Shanti Asiatic Schools, the Instutition provides the perfect equilibrium of global education standard with Indian Values to the students.SEIL has proved itself a turnkey project solutions company. The growth & success can easily be gauged by presti
Read More
The Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd is ₹1896.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd is 405.67 and 28.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd is ₹52.01 and ₹207.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.05%, 3 Years at 130.02%, 1 Year at 83.15%, 6 Month at 43.26%, 3 Month at -38.46% and 1 Month at -23.24%.
