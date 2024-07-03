iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd Share Price

117.8
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open121.45
  • Day's High126.7
  • 52 Wk High207.75
  • Prev. Close121.7
  • Day's Low116.25
  • 52 Wk Low 52.01
  • Turnover (lac)47
  • P/E405.67
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.25
  • EPS0.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,896.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

121.45

Prev. Close

121.7

Turnover(Lac.)

47

Day's High

126.7

Day's Low

116.25

52 Week's High

207.75

52 Week's Low

52.01

Book Value

4.25

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,896.58

P/E

405.67

EPS

0.3

Divi. Yield

0

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd Corporate Action

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.50%

Foreign: 7.49%

Indian: 56.96%

Non-Promoter- 18.52%

Institutions: 18.52%

Non-Institutions: 17.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.1

16.1

16.1

16.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.15

44.21

40.93

40.03

Net Worth

63.25

60.31

57.03

56.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.01

12.41

22.21

9.61

yoy growth (%)

-75.67

-44.1

131.08

8.72

Raw materials

-0.75

-4.3

-13.02

-2.71

As % of sales

24.97

34.69

58.62

28.2

Employee costs

-2.25

-4.38

-4.56

-2.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.33

0.32

2.26

3.39

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.91

-0.34

-0.33

Tax paid

1.79

-0.26

-0.68

-1.36

Working capital

0.63

0.48

-0.27

2.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-75.67

-44.1

131.08

8.72

Op profit growth

79.74

-266.43

-70.26

22.99

EBIT growth

-7.8

-71.78

-20.16

-13.94

Net profit growth

3,104.32

-95.79

-22.16

-24.24

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

19.05

10.99

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

19.05

10.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.96

4.83

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

187.75

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

117.8

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

234.9

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

587.8

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

391.85

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Darshan Vayeda

Addtnl Independent Director

Yogesh Thakker

Non Executive Director

Komal Bajaj

Additional Director

Susanta Kumar Panda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harshna Saxena

Independent Director

Mohit Gulati

Managing Director

Vishal Chiripal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

Summary

Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited (SEIL), was incorporated on May 12, 1988 as Chiripal Enterprises and Commencement of Business was issued on July 12, 1988. Further, the Company name was changed from Chiripal Enterprise Ltd to Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 16, 2010. The Company, is a venture of Chiripal Group based in Ahmedabad, India. It is engaged in the business of providing education services and activities. SEIL is school management solutions provider and one of the fastest growing education company that plans, builds and manages educational institutions right from play school to grade 12. The institution provides optimum solutions to the various challenges being faced by K-12 schools.The Company offer strategic solutions to most of the problems faced in the various life cycle stages of K-12 school. It helps to start the school that meets the vision, capital outlay and financial objective of aspiring people. The Institution brings the experience in planning, establishing, managing and reforming schools across India. Shanti Asiatic Schools, is K12 school brand of SEIL and is successfully running change to 6+ schools with over 6000 students students across India. At Shanti Asiatic Schools, the Instutition provides the perfect equilibrium of global education standard with Indian Values to the students.SEIL has proved itself a turnkey project solutions company. The growth & success can easily be gauged by presti
Company FAQs

What is the Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd share price today?

The Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd is ₹1896.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd is 405.67 and 28.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd is ₹52.01 and ₹207.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd?

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.05%, 3 Years at 130.02%, 1 Year at 83.15%, 6 Month at 43.26%, 3 Month at -38.46% and 1 Month at -23.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.46 %
Institutions - 18.53 %
Public - 17.01 %

