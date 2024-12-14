Board Meeting 14 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the Company and other business matters. Detailed Intimation is enclosed herewith. We state that Directors and other Members present in the Board meeting held on 14th December, 2024 decided to defer/postpone agenda related to Bonus Issue at present as it was suggested by the members to consider the same in subsequent Board Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation), we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. December 14, 2024 commenced at 4:30 p.m. & concluded at 7:30 p.m. at the corporate office of the Company, wherein Board of Directors, inter alia, has decided to postpone/defer the Agenda item related to Bonus Issue at present as it was suggested by the members to consider the same in subsequent Board Meeting after taking experts opinion. In case of any update in future, the Company will inform the exchange as per regulations prescribed for the purpose. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 and other matters with the approval of the Board Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 26th July, 2024, inter alia, has approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Change in composition of Board (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 14 May 2024

Appointment of Ms. Pooja Khakhi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. May 14, 2024

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 28 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, we hereby informed you that the Board of Directors of Shanti Learning Foundation at their meeting held on 27/02/2024 has approved the sale of the entire shareholding of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024