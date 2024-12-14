iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd Board Meeting

128.85
(3.33%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:14:00 PM

Shanti Educat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the Company and other business matters. Detailed Intimation is enclosed herewith. We state that Directors and other Members present in the Board meeting held on 14th December, 2024 decided to defer/postpone agenda related to Bonus Issue at present as it was suggested by the members to consider the same in subsequent Board Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation), we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. December 14, 2024 commenced at 4:30 p.m. & concluded at 7:30 p.m. at the corporate office of the Company, wherein Board of Directors, inter alia, has decided to postpone/defer the Agenda item related to Bonus Issue at present as it was suggested by the members to consider the same in subsequent Board Meeting after taking experts opinion. In case of any update in future, the Company will inform the exchange as per regulations prescribed for the purpose. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.12.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 and other matters with the approval of the Board Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 26th July, 2024, inter alia, has approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Change in composition of Board (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 202414 May 2024
Appointment of Ms. Pooja Khakhi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. May 14, 2024
Board Meeting27 Feb 202428 Feb 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, we hereby informed you that the Board of Directors of Shanti Learning Foundation at their meeting held on 27/02/2024 has approved the sale of the entire shareholding of the Company.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine month ended December 31th 2023. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of Chair. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement), Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 12 February 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached herewith. Submission of Unaudited financial Result for the Quarter and nine month ended on 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Shanti Educat.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.