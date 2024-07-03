Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd Summary

Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited (SEIL), was incorporated on May 12, 1988 as Chiripal Enterprises and Commencement of Business was issued on July 12, 1988. Further, the Company name was changed from Chiripal Enterprise Ltd to Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 16, 2010. The Company, is a venture of Chiripal Group based in Ahmedabad, India. It is engaged in the business of providing education services and activities. SEIL is school management solutions provider and one of the fastest growing education company that plans, builds and manages educational institutions right from play school to grade 12. The institution provides optimum solutions to the various challenges being faced by K-12 schools.The Company offer strategic solutions to most of the problems faced in the various life cycle stages of K-12 school. It helps to start the school that meets the vision, capital outlay and financial objective of aspiring people. The Institution brings the experience in planning, establishing, managing and reforming schools across India. Shanti Asiatic Schools, is K12 school brand of SEIL and is successfully running change to 6+ schools with over 6000 students students across India. At Shanti Asiatic Schools, the Instutition provides the perfect equilibrium of global education standard with Indian Values to the students.SEIL has proved itself a turnkey project solutions company. The growth & success can easily be gauged by prestigious projects successfully handled. The team consists of professionals who have vast experience in the field of school education, providing standardized teacher training, technology-driven English medium curricula and assured learning outcomes. The team members have taught in leading schools, designed and taught courses at the school as well as teacher-training level.During the year 2015-16, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 44,00,000 equity shares by raising capital of Rs 0.39 Crores, consisting of an Offer for Sale of 36,00,000 Equity Shares and Fresh Issue of 8,00,000 Equity Shares and the shares of the Company got listed on SME Platform of BSE Limited on June 14, 2016.Company is a growing educational sector company, which is the key to nation building. It is also well-accepted that providing the right knowledge and skills to the youth can ensure fiscal and national progress. New opportunities in the pre-school segment include teachers training, inclusion of day care services, provisioning of after school extra-curricular activities and edutainment products.Pre School education plays a very pivotal role in a toddlers life. Preschool education offers an enriched environment, academic simulation and many socialization opportunities for children who are of the same age group. Pre School and Kindergarten methods lay a solid foundation for children and help them to grasp knowledge easily in the later stages of school and college life.K12 education in India has brought about drastic changes in the education system. Currently, K12 education system is made compulsory to be adopted by the State and Central Government Schools. This kind of education system was formed to increase interaction between students and teachers for effective learning and teaching opportunities. The concept of K-12 education is widely spread across the world and it is different from the conventional education system, resulting it focuses basically on student and teacher communication. It includes interaction sessions between the teachers and students of Kindergarten to the 12th standard.At SEIL, Students are benefited with exposure to a global education platform, strong foundation on Indian values for life-long learning, technology enabled and stress free learning environment. Teachers are professionally qualified in their respective areas with exposure to the latest curriculum, teaching methodology with exceptional growth possibilities with the fastest growing education company.