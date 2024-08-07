|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|AGM 29/08/2024 Notice of 36th AGM to be held on 29th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
