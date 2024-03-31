To, The Members

Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited Ahmedabad

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your Company (“the Company” or “SEIL”), along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, forming part of this Annual Report, have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Key highlights of financial performance of your Company for the financial year 2023-24 are provided below:

in Lakhs

Standalone Consolidated Particulars As on 31.03.2024 As on 31.03.2023 As on 31.03.2024 As on 31.03.2023 Sales/Income from operations 1429.57 1098.62 1904.80 1098.62 Other Income 377.57 482.89 378.11 482.89 Total Income 1807.13 1581.51 2282.91 1581.51 Operating expenditure 1339.32 1087.43 1761.82 1087.54 Depreciation 25.79 22.08 42.61 22.08 Total expenses 1365.11 1109.51 1804.43 1109.62 Profit Before Tax 442.03 471.99 478.48 471.88 Share of Profit/Loss of Associates -- -- 18.03 -- Tax 124.22 135.29 131.51 135.26 Profit for the year 317.81 336.70 365.00 336.62 EPS a) Basic 0.20 0.21 0.23 0.21 b) Diluted 0.20 0.21 0.23 0.21

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY DURING THE YEAR:

Standalone Operating Results:

Your Companys total income for the year 2023-24 is Rs. 1807.13 Lakhs compared to last years income of Rs. 1581.51 Lakhs. The Profit before Tax (after depreciation) during the year under review is Rs. 442.03 Lakhs as compared to previous years figure of Rs. 471.99 Lakhs. Your Company has earned Net Profit of Rs. 317.81 lakhs against the Net Profit of Rs. 336.70 lakhs during the previous year.

Consolidated Operating Results:

During the year under review, on a Consolidated basis, your Company (together with its Subsidiaries) has earned Revenue from Operations Rs. 1904.80 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 10982.62 Lakhs in the previous financial year. Correspondingly, the Consolidated Profit Before Tax and Consolidated Profit After Tax during the year under review is Rs. 478.48 Lakhs and Rs. 365.84 Lakhs, respectively, as compared to Consolidated Profit Before Tax and Consolidated Profit After Tax of Rs. 471.88 Lakhs and Rs. 336.62 Lakhs, respectively, in the previous financial year. The improved performance is a result of sustained growth in the business, despite of tough economic conditions. Numerous innovative and state-of-the art technological measures were undertaken for driving efficiencies in running its preschool and K-12 school operations. Your Company still hopes for better performance in the current year.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of the Company has not proposed any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Your Company has not paid any Interim Dividend during the financial year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company proposes not to carry any amount to its General Reserves and the entire profit is transferred to Reserves & Surplus as Surplus in Statement of Profit and Loss.

FIXED DEPOSIT:

The Company has not accepted or renewed any deposits during the year. There are no outstanding and overdue deposits as at 31st March, 2024.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The extract of Annual Return as on 31st March, 2024 is available on companys website at www.seil.edu.in.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

INSURANCE:

All assets of the company including inventories, building, plant and machineries are adequately insured.

Company has provided Director & Officer (D & O) Insurance facility to all its Independent Directors w.e.f. 30.07.2022.

CHANGE IN REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY

During the year under review, there is no change of registered office of the Company. The Registered Office of the Company is situated at 1909 - 1910, D Block, West Gate Nr. YMCA Club, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad-380051, Gujarat, India.

BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the criteria for evaluation of the performance of individual Directors and the Board as a whole. Based on the criteria the exercise of evaluation was carried out through a structured process covering various aspects of the Board functioning such as composition of the Board and committees, experience & expertise, performance of specific duties & obligations, attendance, contribution at meetings, etc. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNERL:

During the year under review following persons were appointed or Resigned from the post of Director/KMP of the Company.

. Director Name Designation/ Category Appointment/ Cessation Effective Date 1 Mr. Yogesh Thakar (DIN: 00187449) Independent Director Cessation 08.09.2023 2 Mrs. Sejal Agrawal (DIN: 09376887) Independent Director Cessation 30.05.2024 3 Ms. Dixit Yashree Kaushalkumar (DIN:07775794) Independent Director Appointment 30.05.2024 4 Ms. Harshana Saxena Company Secretary Cessation 13.07.2023 5 Mr. Kunjal Soni Company Secretary Appointment 29.08.2023 6 Mr. Kunjal Soni Company Secretary Cessation 21.02.2024 7 Ms Pooja H Khakhi Company Secretary Appointment 14.05.2024

Apart from the above changes, there is no change in Directors/KMP during the financial year 2023-24. As on 31.03.2024 there are Six (6) Directors in the Board of the Company which comprises of one (1) Managing Director, One (1) Whole-time Director and Three (3) Independent Directors and one (1) Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director.

Name of Director DIN Category 1 Mr. Vishal Chiripal 00155013 Managing Director 2 Mr. Darshan Vayeda 07788073 Whole-time Director 3 Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda 07917003 Independent Director 4 Mr. Mohit Gulati 07079838 Independent Director 5 Mrs. Sejal Agrawal 09376887 Independent Director 6 Mrs. Komal Bajaj 08445062 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

1. Details of Key Managerial Personnel during the year under review is as under:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on March 31, 2024 are:

Name of KMP Designation 1 Mr. Vishal Chiripal Managing Director 2 Mr. Darshan Vayeda Whole-time Director 3 Mr. Jayesh Patel Chief Financial Officer

The composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

2. Disclosure by Directors

The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 i.e. in Form MBP-1, intimation under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 i.e. in Form DIR 8 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act, the independent directors have submitted declarations that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder and Reg. 16(1) (b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 amended thereof and they have also complied with the code for independent directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as independent directors of the Company.

During the year under review, the non-executive independent directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission, if any and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board / Committee of the Company. None of the Directors of your Company are disqualified as per the provision of section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Your directors have made necessary disclosures as required under various provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI regulations.

3. Re-appointment:

Pursuant the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereof and Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. Komal Bajaj (DIN: 084450629), Director, retires by rotation at the 36th Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offered herself for re-appointment.

CRITERIA FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

An Independent Director shall be a person of integrity and possess appropriate balance of skills, experience and knowledge as details provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Company did not have any pecuniary relationship or transactions with Non-Executive Directors during the year ended 31st March, 2024 except for payment of sitting fees.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors have been updated with their roles, rights and responsibilities in the Company by specifying them in their appointment letter along with necessary documents, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Companys Procedures and practices.

CRITERIA FOR APPOINTMENT OF MANAGING DIRECTORS / WHOLE - TIME DIRECTORS:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, formulated a policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial personnel and Senior Management personnel, including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters, as required under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The appointment is made pursuant an established procedure which includes assessment of managerial skills, professional behaviour, technical skills and other requirements as may be required and shall take into consideration recommendation, if any, received from any member of the Board.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (c) of Companies Act 2013, with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement, your directors hereby confirm that: (a) In preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed. Further, necessary explanations are given for material departures, if any;

(b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period; (c) They have taken proper and sufficient care towards the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) They have laid down internal financial controls, which are adequate and are operating effectively;

(f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws, and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES: As on 31st March, 2024 the Company has following Subsidiary:

Name Address of Registered Office Nature of Business Subsidiary/Associate/Joint Venture 1 Little Marvels Private Limited 43, Safal Amrakunj Gokuldham, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 382110. Education Activity in Pre- School Segment Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company 2 Uniformverse Private Limited B-118 -122, Central Park, GIDC, Pandesara, Pandesara, Surat City, Gujarat, India,394221. Uniform/ School Supply Associate Company

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129, 134 and 136 of the Act read with rules made thereunder and Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has prepared consolidated financial statements of the Company and a separate statement containing the salient features of financial statement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates in Form AOC-1, which forms part of this Annual Report as “Annexure - I”.

As on 31st March, 2024 the Company does not have any material subsidiary whose net worth exceeds 10% of the consolidated net worth of the Company in the immediately preceding accounting year or has generated 10% of the consolidated income of the Company during the previous financial year.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES AS PER COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

All the Related Party Transactions entered into during the financial year were on an Arms Length basis and in the Ordinary Course of Business. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013, The same is mentioned in Form AOC-2 as annexed in Annexure “II”. All transactions entered with Related Parties for the year under review were on arms length basis and related party transactions are detailed in the financial Statement of this report.

All related party transactions are mentioned in the notes to the accounts.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Omnibus approval was obtained on a yearly basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature. A statement giving details of all Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for review and approval.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company www.seil.edu.in.

None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions vis-a-vis the Company except remuneration and sitting fees.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Company has formulated and adopted the Remuneration Policy in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules issued thereunder and the Listing Regulations.

MEETINGS OF BOARD AND COMMITTEE:

The Board meets once in every quarter to review the quarterly financial results and other items of the agenda and if necessary, additional meetings are held as and when required. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 & Companies Act, 2013. The agenda is circulated well in advance to the Board members. The items in the agenda are backed by comprehensive background information to enable the Board to take appropriate decisions. During the year under review, 5 (Five) Board Meetings were held on 16th May, 2023, 08th August, 2023, 29th August, 2023, 06th November, 2023 and 12th February, 2024. The details of the Board and its Committee meetings and attendance of Directors at such meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARD:

The Directors states that applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 & SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT:

There have been no material changes and commitments which affect the financial position of the Company that have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report. However, there was disruption in the operations and working of the Company due to the cyber-attack that has maliciously disabled computers as a result of which database of the Company has been lost. The Company is in the process of retrieving data and carrying out requisite measures.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, required to be disclosed by Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are provided in the Annexure III of this report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

As required under Regulation 34 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations”) read with Schedule V of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report of the Company for the year under review is annexed as part of this Report separately as an Annexure IV.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Your Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance. We believe that sound Corporate Governance is critical to enhance and retain investor trust. Our disclosures seek to attain the best practices in Corporate Governance as prevalent globally. We have implemented several best Corporate Governance practices in the Company to enhance long-term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions. Our Corporate Governance report for financial year 2023-24 as appended as Annexure V forms part of this Annual Report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (BRSR):

As required under Regulation 24 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report is provided in a separate section and forms part of the Annual Report as Annexure ‘X.

AUDITORS:

1. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORTS:

M/s. Nahta Jain & Associates is a Statutory Auditors of a Company who is appointed as an auditor till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of a Company to be held for the year 2027-28. The Board upon recommendation of Audit committee has reappointed M/s. Nahta Jain & Associates as a Statutory Auditors of the company for the term of 5 year till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held for the year 2027-28 on such remuneration as may be agreed between Board of Directors and the firm. There are no observations (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer) of the Auditors in their Audit Report that may call for any explanation from the Directors. Further, the notes to accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self- explanatory.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS:

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and/or Board under Section 143(12) of Act and Rules framed thereunder.

2. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 138 of the act and rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed M/s. Jhaveri Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 127390W) as Internal Auditor to conduct the Internal Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

The Company has not received any significant or material orders passed by any regulatory authority, court or tribunal which shall affect the going concern status of the Companys operations.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL:

The Company has adequate internal control systems for business processes, with regard to efficiency of operations, financial reporting, compliance with applicable laws and regulations etc. All operating parameters are monitored and controlled. Regular internal audits and checks ensure that responsibilities are executed effectively. The system is improved and modified continuously to meet with changes in business conditions, statutory and accounting requirements. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems and suggests improvement for strengthening them, from time to time.

2. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company had appointed M/s. K Jatin & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to undertake the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for financial year 2023-24 issued by M/s. K Jatin & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries has been appended as Annexure VI to this Report. There are no observations (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer) of the Auditors in their Audit Report that may call for any explanation from the Directors.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the year under review, details of loans and investments under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the Company to other bodies corporate or persons are given in notes to the financial statements.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not invited or accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), from public during the year under review. There are no outstanding and overdue deposits as at 31st March, 2024.

DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board of Directors of the Company has designed Risk Management Policy and Guidelines to avoid events, situations or circumstances which may lead to negative consequences on the Companys businesses, and define a structured approach to manage uncertainty and to make use of these in their decision-making pertaining to all business divisions and corporate functions. Key business risks and their mitigation are considered in the annual/strategic business plans and in periodic management reviews. Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 21 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has constituted a sub-committee of Directors called the Risk Management Committee to oversee the Enterprise Risk Management framework. The Risk Management Committee periodically reviews the framework including cyber security, high risks items, mitigation plans and opportunities which are emerging or where the impact is substantially changing. There are no risks which, in the opinion of the Board, threaten the existence of the Company. Key risks of the Company and response strategies are set out in the Management Discussion and Analysis section which forms a part of this Annual Report.

The Risk Management Policy may be accessed on the Companys website: http://www.seil.edu.in/downloads/Risk%20management%20policy.pdf.

COST RECORDS:

The provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder for appointment of cost auditor and maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the Company.

CERTIFICATE OF NON-DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS

In accordance with the SEBI Listing Regulations, a certificate has been received from M/s K Jatin & Co. Practicing Company Secretaries, that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company has been disqualified to act as Director. The same is annexed herewith as

Annexure VII.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosures with respect to the remuneration of Directors and employees as required under Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 has been appended as ‘Annexure IX to this Report.

DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable to the Company.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

Pursuant to the provisions of the regulations, the Board has formulated and implemented a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by its employees and other connected persons and Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the Listing Regulations, the Board has approved and adopted a Dividend Distribution Policy which provides: a. the circumstances under which shareholders may or may not expect dividend; b. the financial parameters that shall be considered while declaring dividend; c. the internal and external factors that shall be considered for declaration of dividend; d. manner as to how the retained earnings shall be utilized. During the year under review, the Dividend Distribution Policy was reviewed by the Board to ensure its continued relevance. The Policy is available on the website of the Company at the link: http://www.seil.edu.in/downloads/Dividend%20Distribution%20Policy.pdf.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had approved the Policy on Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy. Through this policy Directors, Employees or business associates may report the unethical behavior, malpractices, wrongful conduct, frauds, violations of the Companys code etc. to the

Chairman of the Audit Committee. The same is available on the website of the Company on web Link: http://www.seil.edu.in/downloads/whistle_blower_policy.pdf.

CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Board of Directors of the Company has laid down a Code of Conduct for all the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have affirmed compliance with the code for the year 2023-24.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL), ACT 2013:

The Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in its premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal), Act 2013. An appropriate complaint mechanism in the form of “Complaints Committee” has been created in the Company for time-bound redressal of the complaint made by the victim. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. The Policy has been updated on the website of the Company on the web-link: http://www.seil.edu.in/downloads/sexual_harassment_policy.pdf.

During the year the Company has received one complaint and the matter was resolved with the satisfaction of complainant.

CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, there was no change in the Authorized share capital of the Company. Authorized share capital is Rs. 30,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Crores Only) as on 31st March, 2024.

SHARES:

1. Buy Back of Securities: The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

2. Sweat Equity: The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review.

3. Bonus Shares: No bonus shares were issued during the year under review.

4. Employees Stock Option Plan: The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

STATEMENT PURSUANT TO LISTING AGREEMENT:

The Companys Equity shares are listed at BSE Limited. The Annual Listing Fees for the year 2023-24 has been paid.

PROCEEDINGS INITIATED/PENDING AGAINST YOUR COMPANY UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

There are no proceedings initiated/ pending against your Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 which materially impact the Business of the Company.

WEBSITE:

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company has maintained a functional website namely “www.seil.com” containing basic information about the Company. The website of the Company is also containing information like Policies, Shareholding Pattern, Financial Results and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company, etc.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

No such incidence took place during the year.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your directors place on records their appreciations for the contributions made by the employees at all levels for their dedicated services enabling the Company to achieve a satisfactory performance during the year under review. Your directors also take this opportunity to place on record the valuable co-operation and continued support extended by the Companys Bankers, and other business associates.