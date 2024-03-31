Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd Management Discussions

(Management Discussion and Analysis Report is part of Directors Report for the Year Ended 31st March, 2024)

Overview of Operations of Our Company

Companys total income during the year is Rs. 1807.13 lakhs which consists of the following:

Particulars As on 31.03.2024 Sale of services 1252.31 Education Services 124.30 Franchisee Income 56.51 Other Revenue Income Interest Income 231.35 Rent Income 138.78 Other Income 7.44 Total 1810.7 Less: Commission 3.56 TOTAL INCOME 1807.13

Education: Tool for Societal Change

Education has long been recognized as a powerful catalyst for societal transformation anywhere in the world and India is no exception. India is a country with a rich cultural heritage and a complex tapestry of social, economic, and political dynamics. As India strives to become a global leader, the transformative power of education will be crucial in unlocking countrys full potential. As a tool for change, education has the potential to break cycles of poverty, challenge entrenched social norms, and foster a more inclusive, equitable, and just society. With a vast youth population education will play a pivotal role in shaping Indias future. By empowering individuals education can address pressing issues such as inequality, discrimination, and moral degradation.

The future of education in India is poised for a transformative revolution, driven by technological advancements, shifting societal needs, and innovative pedagogical approaches. As the country continues to grapple with challenges such as accessibility, quality, and equity, the education sector is ripe for disruption. With the rise of digital learning platforms, artificial intelligence-powered adaptive assessments, and virtual reality-enhanced experiences, the traditional classroom model is being reimagined. Moreover, the governments initiatives such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aim to revamp the education system, focusing on inclusivity, skill development, and critical thinking. As India marches towards becoming a knowledge economy, the future of education will play a pivotal role in shaping the countrys intellectual capital, driving economic growth, and empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and citizens.

SEIL Philosophy

SEIL is a rapidly growing company in the education Space, which is determined to contribute its share in the critical task of Nation Building through its unique offerings in education and allied fields. SEIL is poised to develop solutions for every stakeholder in the Education Ecosystem with the aim of synchronizing the entire system to produce optimum results through synergy. The Guiding philosophy of SEIL thus can be summed up as "Empowering Learners, Educators, Institutions and Enriching Lives".

The goal of SEIL is to become a leading provider of innovative educational solutions with a stated purpose to empower learners of all ages and backgrounds to reach their full potential through personalized learning experiences, cutting-edge technology, and expert instruction. At SEIL we recognize the role of support services in building great educational institutions and crafting amazing learning experiences. Therefore, SEIL would also be one stop provider of support and auxiliary services to educational institutions. With a passion for igniting curiosity, fostering a love of learning, and inducing quality in system our team of dedicated educators and industry experts is committed to delivering high-quality educational programs, resources, and support services that make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students and communities we choose to serve. By addressing these areas, SEIL can play a vital role in shaping the countrys future thereby empowering students, educators, and communities. The focus is firmly to: - Nurture curious, creative, and critical thinkers from early childhood - Foster a culture of inclusivity, empathy, and social responsibility among learners - Integrate academic excellence with real-world application - Cultivate holistic growth through intellectual, emotional, and physical development - Embrace innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning at all stages of life - Bridge knowledge with wisdom, and skills with character - Prepare adaptable, resilient, and compassionate global citizens.

Our Strength: Professionally Managed Integrated Educational Services Enterprise

SEIL as an integrated educational service provider aims to offer a comprehensive range of educational services and solutions under one umbrella, making it one-stop-shop for educational needs. Through the ‘Integrated Educational Service Provider concept we aim to offer a holistic approach to education by supporting students, teachers, and institutions throughout the learning journey. This would be done by leveraging technology, research, and industry expertise to deliver high-quality educational experiences. SEIL services basket would include: 1. Curriculum design and development 2. Teacher training and professional development program 3. Educational technology and digital solutions 4. Online and offline learning platforms 5. Assessment and evaluation tools 6. Career guidance and counseling

7. Special needs education support 8. Research and development in education 9. Educational consulting and advisory services

10. School & Higher Education Institution management and administration support 11. Workforce Up-skilling and Re-skilling in select areas 12. Auxiliary and support services to educational institutions 13. Think tank for future of education in India. Keeping in view the future course that SEIL wants to take in terms of its products and services spread, it is imperative to have a professional management in place to drive the vision, set the strategy and keep the company on right course. A professionally managed education company can have a significant impact on the quality of education and the outcomes for all stakeholders like;

1. Expertise: Professional management brings expertise in education, business, and technology, leading to better decision-making and resource allocation.

2. Quality standards: emphasis is to maintain high-quality standards, ensuring consistency and excellence in delivery.

3. Accountability: it promotes accountability, transparency, and ethical practices, thus building trust with stakeholders.

4. Innovation: fosters and supports innovation, adopting new technologies and pedagogies to enhance stakeholder experiences.

5. Efficient operations: optimizes resources, streamlines processes, and reduces costs, making education more accessible.

7. Learner-centric approach: prioritizes student/stakeholder needs, ensuring personalized learning experiences and better outcomes.

8. Scalability and expansion: it can scale effectively, expanding access through joint ventures, franchising, and partnerships.

9. Partnerships and collaborations: Professional management fosters partnerships with industry, academia, and government, enriching the offerings being made. 10. Continuous improvement: it aids in prioritizing continuous improvement, staying up-to-date with best practices and research. By bringing a professional approach to education management, SEIL will vastly improve student outcomes, enhance the learning experience, and contribute to the development of a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.

SEIL: Present Offerings

As an integrated educational company in India, SEIL can have a significant impact on the countrys education system and society as a whole; here are some areas which are earmarked for growth:

1. Access to Early Childhood Quality Education: Through the extensive network of Shanti Juniors Pre Schools providing access to quality education in the neighborhoods. SJ aims to reach semi urban and underserved areas, where quality educational resources are scarce.

2. Digital literacy: By incorporating technology, enhancing digital literacy among students, preparing them for the modern workforce.

3. Skill Development: The Company focuses on developing essential skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication, and leadership through the training programs of Catalyzer. These programs are aimed at making students making students confident, self-reliant and Industry 5.0 ready.

4. Teacher Training: Catalyzer provides teachers with training and resources, enhancing their teaching methodologies. The division plans to extend it to subject matter expertise, up-skilling and re-skilling of workforce.

5. Global Competitiveness: Keystone division, through its unique Pathways is bringing world-class education to the doorstep of Indian students, making them more competitive on the global stage.

6. Employment Opportunities: Creating jobs for education sector professionals, contributing to Indias economic growth and development

7. Research and Innovation: The Company invests in research, driving advancements in educational technology and pedagogy.

8. Infrastructure Development and Maintenance: SEIL develops and lends world class, state of the art infrastructure to School and Higher education institutions thus relieving them from the burden if capital investments so that they can focus energies on educational delivery.

9. Support Services: As an integrated educational services provider, SEIL renders admission, examination, and sports training services to educational institutions. In future the ambit of these services is going to expand to add many more identified services, particularly for higher education institutes.

SEIL: The Way Ahead

The future course of SEIL will have two parallel tracks:

1. Aim and work to consolidate and grow the areas where the company already has its presence. Amplifying the brand image, visibility and presence in the market.

2. Add more product and services to the basket of SEIL to support the forward and backward integration of existing portfolio and to fill some gaps. Here is a range of Core Educational and Support Services that SEIL plans to undertake in near future. Where Support services for an educational enterprise refer to the infrastructure and resources that facilitate the smooth operation of the institution, enhance the learning experience, and promote student success. The services that SEIL plans to venture into include:

1. Online Courses: Offering online courses, and certifications for students and professionals in identified areas.

2. Education Consulting and Training: Offering consulting services for educational institutions.

3. School Management: Managing and operating schools, including administrative, financial, and operational tasks.

4. Counseling and Career Guidance: Offering career counseling, guidance, and placement services to Institutions of Higher Education for their enrolled students.

5. Corporate Training: Providing training and development programs for corporations and organizations.

6. Uniform and Accessories: Have a tech-based platform for supply of uniform to schools and colleges as well as corporates. There is a dormant demand of such services in the market, but currently the service providers are fragmented and therefore the Client institution has to deal with multiple vendors to avail these services. Multiple touch points create a dissonance and discord in the system. SEIL would aim at filling this gaping hole in the ecosystem by being a single touch point solution provider. Support services in the education sector are essential to ensure students receive a comprehensive learning experience. A well delivered service package will entail priceless benefits to the client: - Enhanced student engagement and retention - Foster a conducive learning environment - Provide equal access and opportunities - Promote student well-being and success - Encourage academic excellence and achievement - Build a sense of community and belonging - Support faculty and staff in their roles

Competition

India has the third largest higher education system in the world, and is behind only the US and China in this area. Our higher educational institutions churn out around 2.5 million graduates every year. However, this caters to just about 10 per cent of Indias youth and the quality of this output is considered below par. Our higher education sector is increasingly incapable of meeting the rising expectations of an emerging India. Indian universities, which should have been the center of cutting-edge research and a hub of intellectual activity, are more often in the news for political machinations than for research excellence. Years of low investment in higher education along with a mistaken belief that providing uniform support to all universities irrespective of their quality have led to a situation where neither our academics nor our students have any incentive to undertake cutting-edge research.

Outlook

Our primary focus is on:

Delivering global standard education with emphasis on Indian Values. Affordable fees. Technology enabled classrooms. Qualified, trained and passionate teachers. Best corporate practices.

SEIL has proved itself a turnkey project solutions company. The growth & success can easily be gauged by prestigious projects successfully handled. Our team consists of professionals who have vast experience in the field of school education, providing standardized teacher training, technology-driven English medium curriculum and assured learning outcomes. The team members have taught in leading schools, designed and taught courses at the school as well as teacher-training level. According to our Education Vision, will emphasis on reaching the Unreached and deliver Global education standard with Indian values in K-12 schools. Our Mission Includes:

To provide end to end School management solutions in K-12 education space. To be present in every possible district HQ in India with our services. Stress free, caring and safe learning environment. Capacity Building of Teachers as passionate educators. To develop students who will grow to be confident, self-disciplined, critical thinkers and sensitive leaders and achieve highest academic standards through.

At SEIL, Students are benefitted with exposure to a global education platform, strong foundation on Indian values for life-long learning, technology enabled and stress-free learning environment. Teachers are professionally qualified in their respective areas with exposure to the latest curriculum, teaching methodology with exceptional growth possibilities with the fastest growing education company.

Internal Control System and Adequacy

The Company has an adequate internal control system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business in order to achieve efficiency in operation and optimum utilization of resources. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of fraud and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

The Company has not incurred losses during the year under review.

Financial Results

in Lakhs

Particulars As on 31.03.2024 As on 31.03.2023 Sales/Income from operations 1429.57 1098.62 Other Income 377.57 482.89 Total Income 1807.13 1581.51 Operating expenditure 1339.32 1086.43 Depreciation 25.79 22.08 Total expenses 1365.11 1109.51 Profit Before Tax 442.03 471.99 Tax 124.22 135.29 Profit for the year 317.81 336.70 EPS a) Basic 0.20 0.21 b) Diluted 0.20 0.21

The Companys pre-school division Shanti Junior is operating at pan India basis with almost 105 Shanti Juniors Preschool centers with presence in 40 Cities.

Development in Human Resources

Your Company treats its “human resources” as one of its most important assets. Your Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

During the year under review, your company had cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all the levels of organization. The Company believes that the industry has the tremendous potential to impact the society, nation and the world positively. Its employees are major stakeholders and their efforts have direct stake in the business prospects of the organization. The employees have extended a very productive cooperation in the efforts of the management to carry the Company to greater heights. The company acknowledges the efforts of its people and takes great pride in the dedication, sincerity and hard work of its workforce.

Forward looking and cautionary statements

Certain statements made in this report, are forward looking statements and actual results may differ from such expectations or projections about the future, as several factors would make significant difference to the Companys operations such as economic conditions affecting demand and supply, governments regulations, level of competitions prevailing at the relevant times, etc. The Company assumes no responsibility to public to amend, modify or revise any such statements on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.