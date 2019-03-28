iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd Balance Sheet

3.3
(-4.35%)
Mar 28, 2019|03:24:26 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013

Equity Capital

37.51

37.51

101.67

65.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-219

80.57

242.27

178.62

Net Worth

-181.49

118.08

343.94

243.93

Minority Interest

Debt

836.32

824.41

725.38

643.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

21.51

11.97

10.45

8.32

Total Liabilities

676.34

954.46

1,079.77

896.14

Fixed Assets

318.56

332.1

339.95

314.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.06

1.04

1.23

3.98

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

347.57

605.31

726.31

571.52

Inventories

179.99

301.42

322.45

260.24

Inventory Days

259.2

131.92

89.58

89.65

Sundry Debtors

183.18

315.02

414.31

355.1

Debtor Days

263.79

137.87

115.1

122.33

Other Current Assets

30.9

45.93

71.41

31.98

Sundry Creditors

-40.03

-51.27

-61.17

-59.86

Creditor Days

57.64

22.43

16.99

20.62

Other Current Liabilities

-6.47

-5.79

-20.69

-15.94

Cash

10.16

16.01

12.27

6.27

Total Assets

676.35

954.46

1,079.76

896.13

