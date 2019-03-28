Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Equity Capital
37.51
37.51
101.67
65.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-219
80.57
242.27
178.62
Net Worth
-181.49
118.08
343.94
243.93
Minority Interest
Debt
836.32
824.41
725.38
643.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.51
11.97
10.45
8.32
Total Liabilities
676.34
954.46
1,079.77
896.14
Fixed Assets
318.56
332.1
339.95
314.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
1.04
1.23
3.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
347.57
605.31
726.31
571.52
Inventories
179.99
301.42
322.45
260.24
Inventory Days
259.2
131.92
89.58
89.65
Sundry Debtors
183.18
315.02
414.31
355.1
Debtor Days
263.79
137.87
115.1
122.33
Other Current Assets
30.9
45.93
71.41
31.98
Sundry Creditors
-40.03
-51.27
-61.17
-59.86
Creditor Days
57.64
22.43
16.99
20.62
Other Current Liabilities
-6.47
-5.79
-20.69
-15.94
Cash
10.16
16.01
12.27
6.27
Total Assets
676.35
954.46
1,079.76
896.13
