|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.77
-36.7
23.4
33.49
Op profit growth
288.75
-121.85
30.13
25.91
EBIT growth
188.26
-135.36
30.87
24.4
Net profit growth
28.37
-432.61
30.93
25.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-52.8
-4.1
11.88
11.27
EBIT margin
-57.96
-6.07
10.87
10.25
Net profit margin
-118.46
-27.89
5.3
5
RoCE
-18.04
-4.99
14.46
13.6
RoNW
238.15
-24.84
5.82
5.94
RoA
-9.22
-5.73
1.76
1.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
6.66
50.87
Dividend per share
0
0
0.36
0
Cash EPS
-26.5
-21.27
5.2
39.38
Book value per share
-15.25
9.95
33.37
238.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
7.23
0.65
P/CEPS
-0.41
-0.58
9.25
0.83
P/B
-0.71
1.26
1.44
0.13
EV/EBIDTA
-7.25
-30.01
7.66
8.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
4.57
3.22
-17.71
-19.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
359.59
160.81
108.29
107.39
Inventory days
346.63
135.79
80.26
77.59
Creditor days
-44.64
-24.26
-18.98
-21.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.06
0.54
-2.45
-2.55
Net debt / equity
-4.55
6.79
2.02
2.53
Net debt / op. profit
-6.17
-23.38
4.52
5.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-131.08
-96.96
-84.76
-85.23
Employee costs
-6.52
-2.36
-1.44
-1.36
Other costs
-15.19
-4.77
-1.89
-2.11
