Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd Key Ratios

3.3
(-4.35%)
Mar 28, 2019|03:24:26 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.77

-36.7

23.4

33.49

Op profit growth

288.75

-121.85

30.13

25.91

EBIT growth

188.26

-135.36

30.87

24.4

Net profit growth

28.37

-432.61

30.93

25.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-52.8

-4.1

11.88

11.27

EBIT margin

-57.96

-6.07

10.87

10.25

Net profit margin

-118.46

-27.89

5.3

5

RoCE

-18.04

-4.99

14.46

13.6

RoNW

238.15

-24.84

5.82

5.94

RoA

-9.22

-5.73

1.76

1.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

6.66

50.87

Dividend per share

0

0

0.36

0

Cash EPS

-26.5

-21.27

5.2

39.38

Book value per share

-15.25

9.95

33.37

238.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

7.23

0.65

P/CEPS

-0.41

-0.58

9.25

0.83

P/B

-0.71

1.26

1.44

0.13

EV/EBIDTA

-7.25

-30.01

7.66

8.07

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

4.57

3.22

-17.71

-19.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

359.59

160.81

108.29

107.39

Inventory days

346.63

135.79

80.26

77.59

Creditor days

-44.64

-24.26

-18.98

-21.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.06

0.54

-2.45

-2.55

Net debt / equity

-4.55

6.79

2.02

2.53

Net debt / op. profit

-6.17

-23.38

4.52

5.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-131.08

-96.96

-84.76

-85.23

Employee costs

-6.52

-2.36

-1.44

-1.36

Other costs

-15.19

-4.77

-1.89

-2.11

