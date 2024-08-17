Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹3.3
Prev. Close₹3.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.29
Day's High₹3.3
Day's Low₹3.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-14.82
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.25
P/E2.01
EPS1.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Equity Capital
37.51
37.51
101.67
65.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-219
80.57
242.27
178.62
Net Worth
-181.49
118.08
343.94
243.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Revenue
253.45
833.95
1,313.76
1,059.49
yoy growth (%)
-69.6
-36.52
23.99
34.95
Raw materials
-332.25
-808.49
-1,112.74
-902.07
As % of sales
131.08
96.94
84.69
85.14
Employee costs
-16.54
-19.82
-18.87
-14.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Profit before tax
-217.88
-144.56
84.75
66.18
Depreciation
-15.01
-19.16
-15.35
-12.12
Tax paid
-9.96
-4.66
-15.13
-13.33
Working capital
-262.07
-118.82
152.7
135.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.6
-36.52
23.99
34.95
Op profit growth
289.25
-121.89
30.35
26.46
EBIT growth
188.51
-135.51
31.24
25.08
Net profit growth
32.47
-424.43
31.7
27.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Gross Sales
253.45
838.46
1,324.79
1,073.52
804.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
253.45
838.46
1,324.79
1,073.52
804.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.95
2.63
1.92
1.19
1.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Savita Gowda
Whole-time Director
Lalit Misra
Director
Nivedita Patil
Director
Harish Palecanda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in 1989,Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd is engaged in the pharmaceuticals/chemicals segment.The company had developed a number of products in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), intermediates and formulations. During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2010, it had set up an active pharmaceutical ingredients plant in Taloja near Navi Mumbai.The company had installed capacity of 150,000 liters of reactors capacity of API and intermediates, and 2.5 billion tablets per shift per annum and one billion capsules per shift per annum. Its products include Trimetazidine Di Hydrochloride, Ketoconzole, Pentaprazole, Amlodipine Besylate, Atomoxetine Hcl, Carisoprodl, Closantel Base, Glimepiride, Ketoconazole, Nifedipibe, Racecadotril, Toldimfos, Telmisartan, Tamsulosin, Itraconazole, Mesalazine, Lansoprazole and Doxorubicin Inj.In January 2010,the Company started its toxicology laboratory and research and development unit at Taloja, Navi Mumbai.
