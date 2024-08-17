iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd Share Price

3.3
(-4.35%)
Mar 28, 2019|03:24:26 PM

Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

3.3

Prev. Close

3.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.29

Day's High

3.3

Day's Low

3.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-14.82

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.25

P/E

2.01

EPS

1.6

Divi. Yield

0

Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd Corporate Action

10 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:01 AM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 99.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013

Equity Capital

37.51

37.51

101.67

65.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-219

80.57

242.27

178.62

Net Worth

-181.49

118.08

343.94

243.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013

Revenue

253.45

833.95

1,313.76

1,059.49

yoy growth (%)

-69.6

-36.52

23.99

34.95

Raw materials

-332.25

-808.49

-1,112.74

-902.07

As % of sales

131.08

96.94

84.69

85.14

Employee costs

-16.54

-19.82

-18.87

-14.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013

Profit before tax

-217.88

-144.56

84.75

66.18

Depreciation

-15.01

-19.16

-15.35

-12.12

Tax paid

-9.96

-4.66

-15.13

-13.33

Working capital

-262.07

-118.82

152.7

135.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.6

-36.52

23.99

34.95

Op profit growth

289.25

-121.89

30.35

26.46

EBIT growth

188.51

-135.51

31.24

25.08

Net profit growth

32.47

-424.43

31.7

27.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Gross Sales

253.45

838.46

1,324.79

1,073.52

804.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

253.45

838.46

1,324.79

1,073.52

804.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.95

2.63

1.92

1.19

1.24

Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Savita Gowda

Whole-time Director

Lalit Misra

Director

Nivedita Patil

Director

Harish Palecanda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1989,Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd is engaged in the pharmaceuticals/chemicals segment.The company had developed a number of products in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), intermediates and formulations. During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2010, it had set up an active pharmaceutical ingredients plant in Taloja near Navi Mumbai.The company had installed capacity of 150,000 liters of reactors capacity of API and intermediates, and 2.5 billion tablets per shift per annum and one billion capsules per shift per annum. Its products include Trimetazidine Di Hydrochloride, Ketoconzole, Pentaprazole, Amlodipine Besylate, Atomoxetine Hcl, Carisoprodl, Closantel Base, Glimepiride, Ketoconazole, Nifedipibe, Racecadotril, Toldimfos, Telmisartan, Tamsulosin, Itraconazole, Mesalazine, Lansoprazole and Doxorubicin Inj.In January 2010,the Company started its toxicology laboratory and research and development unit at Taloja, Navi Mumbai.
