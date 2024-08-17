Summary

Incorporated in 1989,Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd is engaged in the pharmaceuticals/chemicals segment.The company had developed a number of products in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), intermediates and formulations. During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2010, it had set up an active pharmaceutical ingredients plant in Taloja near Navi Mumbai.The company had installed capacity of 150,000 liters of reactors capacity of API and intermediates, and 2.5 billion tablets per shift per annum and one billion capsules per shift per annum. Its products include Trimetazidine Di Hydrochloride, Ketoconzole, Pentaprazole, Amlodipine Besylate, Atomoxetine Hcl, Carisoprodl, Closantel Base, Glimepiride, Ketoconazole, Nifedipibe, Racecadotril, Toldimfos, Telmisartan, Tamsulosin, Itraconazole, Mesalazine, Lansoprazole and Doxorubicin Inj.In January 2010,the Company started its toxicology laboratory and research and development unit at Taloja, Navi Mumbai.

