Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Profit before tax
-217.88
-144.56
84.75
66.18
Depreciation
-15.01
-19.16
-15.35
-12.12
Tax paid
-9.96
-4.66
-15.13
-13.33
Working capital
-262.07
-118.82
152.7
135.55
Other operating items
Operating
-504.93
-287.21
206.96
176.28
Capital expenditure
1.45
25.82
63
82.25
Free cash flow
-503.47
-261.39
269.96
258.53
Equity raised
188.21
645.66
500.93
364.45
Investing
-0.98
-0.19
-2.75
0
Financing
438.07
432.61
486.53
518.01
Dividends paid
0
0
3.8
1.58
Net in cash
121.82
816.69
1,258.47
1,142.57
