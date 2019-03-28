iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.3
(-4.35%)
Mar 28, 2019|03:24:26 PM

Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013

Profit before tax

-217.88

-144.56

84.75

66.18

Depreciation

-15.01

-19.16

-15.35

-12.12

Tax paid

-9.96

-4.66

-15.13

-13.33

Working capital

-262.07

-118.82

152.7

135.55

Other operating items

Operating

-504.93

-287.21

206.96

176.28

Capital expenditure

1.45

25.82

63

82.25

Free cash flow

-503.47

-261.39

269.96

258.53

Equity raised

188.21

645.66

500.93

364.45

Investing

-0.98

-0.19

-2.75

0

Financing

438.07

432.61

486.53

518.01

Dividends paid

0

0

3.8

1.58

Net in cash

121.82

816.69

1,258.47

1,142.57

