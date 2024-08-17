iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.3
(-4.35%)
Mar 28, 2019|03:24:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

348.12

977.89

750.69

592.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

348.12

977.89

750.69

592.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.6

0.57

0.76

0.97

Total Income

349.72

978.46

751.45

593.59

Total Expenditure

487.02

868.55

662.09

521.44

PBIDT

-137.3

109.91

89.35

72.14

Interest

47.97

38.96

32.04

25.43

PBDT

-185.27

70.95

57.31

46.71

Depreciation

17.7

12.37

8.17

6.85

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

8.69

8.56

7.05

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-202.97

49.89

40.58

32.81

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-202.97

49.89

40.58

32.81

Extra-ordinary Items

-142.79

-4.04

0

-0.03

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-60.18

53.93

40.58

32.84

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-17.07

4.73

38.44

31.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.46

21.11

10.56

10.56

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

4,20,17,020

41,94,125

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

39.8

39.73

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

7,44,500

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

11.7

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

7.05

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

6,35,51,980

56,18,275

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

88.3

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

60.2

53.22

0

PBIDTM(%)

-39.44

11.23

11.9

12.17

PBDTM(%)

-53.22

7.25

7.63

7.88

PATM(%)

-58.3

5.1

5.4

5.53

Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.