Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
348.12
977.89
750.69
592.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
348.12
977.89
750.69
592.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.6
0.57
0.76
0.97
Total Income
349.72
978.46
751.45
593.59
Total Expenditure
487.02
868.55
662.09
521.44
PBIDT
-137.3
109.91
89.35
72.14
Interest
47.97
38.96
32.04
25.43
PBDT
-185.27
70.95
57.31
46.71
Depreciation
17.7
12.37
8.17
6.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
8.69
8.56
7.05
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-202.97
49.89
40.58
32.81
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-202.97
49.89
40.58
32.81
Extra-ordinary Items
-142.79
-4.04
0
-0.03
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-60.18
53.93
40.58
32.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-17.07
4.73
38.44
31.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.46
21.11
10.56
10.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
4,20,17,020
41,94,125
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
39.8
39.73
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
7,44,500
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
11.7
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
7.05
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
6,35,51,980
56,18,275
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
88.3
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
60.2
53.22
0
PBIDTM(%)
-39.44
11.23
11.9
12.17
PBDTM(%)
-53.22
7.25
7.63
7.88
PATM(%)
-58.3
5.1
5.4
5.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.