Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.3
(-4.35%)
Mar 28, 2019|03:24:26 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013

Revenue

253.45

833.95

1,313.76

1,059.49

yoy growth (%)

-69.6

-36.52

23.99

34.95

Raw materials

-332.25

-808.49

-1,112.74

-902.07

As % of sales

131.08

96.94

84.69

85.14

Employee costs

-16.54

-19.82

-18.87

-14.31

As % of sales

6.52

2.37

1.43

1.35

Other costs

-38.49

-40.01

-25.08

-22.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.18

4.79

1.9

2.13

Operating profit

-133.83

-34.38

157.05

120.48

OPM

-52.8

-4.12

11.95

11.37

Depreciation

-15.01

-19.16

-15.35

-12.12

Interest expense

-70.98

-93.64

-58.62

-43.05

Other income

1.94

2.63

1.67

0.88

Profit before tax

-217.88

-144.56

84.75

66.18

Taxes

-9.96

-4.66

-15.13

-13.33

Tax rate

4.57

3.22

-17.85

-20.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-227.85

-149.22

69.61

52.85

Exceptional items

-71.35

-76.63

0

0

Net profit

-299.2

-225.86

69.61

52.85

yoy growth (%)

32.47

-424.43

31.7

27.02

NPM

-118.05

-27.08

5.29

4.98

