|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Revenue
253.45
833.95
1,313.76
1,059.49
yoy growth (%)
-69.6
-36.52
23.99
34.95
Raw materials
-332.25
-808.49
-1,112.74
-902.07
As % of sales
131.08
96.94
84.69
85.14
Employee costs
-16.54
-19.82
-18.87
-14.31
As % of sales
6.52
2.37
1.43
1.35
Other costs
-38.49
-40.01
-25.08
-22.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.18
4.79
1.9
2.13
Operating profit
-133.83
-34.38
157.05
120.48
OPM
-52.8
-4.12
11.95
11.37
Depreciation
-15.01
-19.16
-15.35
-12.12
Interest expense
-70.98
-93.64
-58.62
-43.05
Other income
1.94
2.63
1.67
0.88
Profit before tax
-217.88
-144.56
84.75
66.18
Taxes
-9.96
-4.66
-15.13
-13.33
Tax rate
4.57
3.22
-17.85
-20.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-227.85
-149.22
69.61
52.85
Exceptional items
-71.35
-76.63
0
0
Net profit
-299.2
-225.86
69.61
52.85
yoy growth (%)
32.47
-424.43
31.7
27.02
NPM
-118.05
-27.08
5.29
4.98
