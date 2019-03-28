|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|We wish to inform that Sharon Bio-Medicine Limited (Material Subsidiary of the Company) has entered into an agreement on April 10, 2024 for purchasing of land admeasuring 4410 sq.mtr.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.