Sharp India Ltd Balance Sheet

83.09
(-5.00%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

29.54

29.14

28.7

28.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-111.58

-95.83

-81.12

-62.62

Net Worth

-82.04

-66.69

-52.42

-34.38

Minority Interest

Debt

82.52

68.33

52.98

39.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.48

1.64

0.55

5.56

Fixed Assets

1.73

1.87

2.04

5.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.04

-2.17

-3.34

-2.7

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.04

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.43

0.41

0.39

1.66

Sundry Creditors

-0.28

-0.57

-0.57

-0.69

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.19

-2.05

-3.16

-3.67

Cash

0.8

1.93

1.86

2.43

Total Assets

0.49

1.63

0.56

5.57

