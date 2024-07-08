Sharp India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
29.54
29.14
28.7
28.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-111.58
-95.83
-81.12
-62.62
Net Worth
-82.04
-66.69
-52.42
-34.38
Minority Interest
Debt
82.52
68.33
52.98
39.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.48
1.64
0.55
5.56
Fixed Assets
1.73
1.87
2.04
5.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.04
-2.17
-3.34
-2.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.04
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.43
0.41
0.39
1.66
Sundry Creditors
-0.28
-0.57
-0.57
-0.69
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.19
-2.05
-3.16
-3.67
Cash
0.8
1.93
1.86
2.43
Total Assets
0.49
1.63
0.56
5.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.