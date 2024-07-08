iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharp India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

83.09
(-5.00%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.63

25.66

yoy growth (%)

-93.63

-14.97

Raw materials

0

0

-24.2

As % of sales

0

0

94.34

Employee costs

-5.92

-6

-6.68

As % of sales

0

367.9

26.03

Other costs

-3.62

-3.42

-5.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

209.8

21.75

Operating profit

-9.54

-7.8

-10.81

OPM

0

-477.71

-42.12

Depreciation

-3.8

-1.63

-1.7

Interest expense

-5.25

-1.4

-1.53

Other income

0.11

1.19

0.36

Profit before tax

-18.49

-9.65

-13.69

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-18.49

-9.65

-13.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-18.49

-9.65

-13.69

yoy growth (%)

-29.5

-2.6

NPM

0

-591.18

-53.37

