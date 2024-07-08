Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.63
25.66
yoy growth (%)
-93.63
-14.97
Raw materials
0
0
-24.2
As % of sales
0
0
94.34
Employee costs
-5.92
-6
-6.68
As % of sales
0
367.9
26.03
Other costs
-3.62
-3.42
-5.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
209.8
21.75
Operating profit
-9.54
-7.8
-10.81
OPM
0
-477.71
-42.12
Depreciation
-3.8
-1.63
-1.7
Interest expense
-5.25
-1.4
-1.53
Other income
0.11
1.19
0.36
Profit before tax
-18.49
-9.65
-13.69
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-18.49
-9.65
-13.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-18.49
-9.65
-13.69
yoy growth (%)
-29.5
-2.6
NPM
0
-591.18
-53.37
