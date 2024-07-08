Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,799.55
|80.77
|1,12,817.22
|411.18
|0.5
|5,798.11
|118.65
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
11,721.6
|423.16
|70,136.3
|28.03
|0.04
|1,298.61
|233.02
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,430.25
|78.28
|47,324.79
|190.31
|0.38
|3,032.1
|226.61
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,604.8
|75.59
|32,997.06
|146.06
|0.44
|2,713.53
|122.14
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
CROMPTON
435.6
|55.07
|28,023.51
|157.62
|0.69
|1,959.46
|49.82
