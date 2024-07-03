iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sharp India Ltd Share Price

83.09
(-5.00%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open91.4
  • Day's High91.4
  • 52 Wk High91.4
  • Prev. Close87.46
  • Day's Low83.09
  • 52 Wk Low 45.2
  • Turnover (lac)2.7
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-38.29
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)215.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sharp India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

91.4

Prev. Close

87.46

Turnover(Lac.)

2.7

Day's High

91.4

Day's Low

83.09

52 Week's High

91.4

52 Week's Low

45.2

Book Value

-38.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

215.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sharp India Ltd Corporate Action

4 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Dec, 2023

arrow

4 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sharp India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sharp India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:43 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 24.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sharp India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

29.54

29.14

28.7

28.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-111.58

-95.83

-81.12

-62.62

Net Worth

-82.04

-66.69

-52.42

-34.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.63

25.66

yoy growth (%)

-93.63

-14.97

Raw materials

0

0

-24.2

As % of sales

0

0

94.34

Employee costs

-5.92

-6

-6.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-18.49

-9.65

-13.69

Depreciation

-3.8

-1.63

-1.7

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.45

0.56

-8.66

-13.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.63

-14.97

Op profit growth

-27.83

74.25

EBIT growth

-32.16

-3.11

Net profit growth

-29.5

-2.6

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sharp India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,799.55

80.771,12,817.22411.180.55,798.11118.65

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

11,721.6

423.1670,136.328.030.041,298.61233.02

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,430.25

78.2847,324.79190.310.383,032.1226.61

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,604.8

75.5932,997.06146.060.442,713.53122.14

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

CROMPTON

435.6

55.0728,023.51157.620.691,959.4649.82

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sharp India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Prashant Asher

Independent Director

Bhumika Batra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandranil Belvalkar

Director

Naoki Hatayama

Managing Director

Masahiko Nakagawasai

Independent Director

Abhijeet Bhagwat

Director

Yoshihiro Hashimoto

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srirang Mahabhagwat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sharp India Ltd

Summary

Sharp India Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Kalyani Telecommunications and Electronics Pvt Ltd. in 1985. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kalyani Sharp India in 1986. Thereafter, it was changed from Kalyani Sharp India Ltd to Sharp India Ltd. in May, 2005. The company was promoted by Bharat Forge (BFL), the flagship of the Kalyani House of Industries. In 1989, it entered into a joint venture with Sharp Corporation, Japan - a leading manufacturer of consumer electronic products - to manufacture VCRs/VCPs/VTDMs. Sharps VCR technical know-how was transferred to the company.Sharp India- Smart Business & Appliances Solutions is currently present in 13 cities, with over 200+ channel partners, and offers One Stop Solutions with a complete range of Office, Visual, Home and Disinfectant solutions, that includes Digital Multi-function Printers, Information Display Panels, Interactive Whiteboard, Dynabook Laptops, Commercial & Home Air Purifiers. We also have large & small kitchen appliance along with 100% Natural Sanitizer Maker and Workspace Procat (disinfectant coating service).The company manufactures consumer electronic goods such as TVs, VCRs, VCPs and audio products. The products were sold under the Optonica brand name. Due to intense competition from other brand names and the entry of global brands like Sony, Panasonic, Akai, Goldstar, etc, the performance of the company was affected. After Sharp Corp
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sharp India Ltd share price today?

The Sharp India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sharp India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharp India Ltd is ₹215.54 Cr. as of 08 Jul ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sharp India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sharp India Ltd is 0 and -2.17 as of 08 Jul ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sharp India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharp India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharp India Ltd is ₹45.2 and ₹91.4 as of 08 Jul ‘24

What is the CAGR of Sharp India Ltd?

Sharp India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.56%, 3 Years at 37.73%, 1 Year at 44.28%, 6 Month at 19.90%, 3 Month at 17.16% and 1 Month at 3.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sharp India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sharp India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 24.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharp India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.