SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹91.4
Prev. Close₹87.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.7
Day's High₹91.4
Day's Low₹83.09
52 Week's High₹91.4
52 Week's Low₹45.2
Book Value₹-38.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)215.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
29.54
29.14
28.7
28.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-111.58
-95.83
-81.12
-62.62
Net Worth
-82.04
-66.69
-52.42
-34.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.63
25.66
yoy growth (%)
-93.63
-14.97
Raw materials
0
0
-24.2
As % of sales
0
0
94.34
Employee costs
-5.92
-6
-6.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-18.49
-9.65
-13.69
Depreciation
-3.8
-1.63
-1.7
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.45
0.56
-8.66
-13.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.63
-14.97
Op profit growth
-27.83
74.25
EBIT growth
-32.16
-3.11
Net profit growth
-29.5
-2.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,799.55
|80.77
|1,12,817.22
|411.18
|0.5
|5,798.11
|118.65
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
11,721.6
|423.16
|70,136.3
|28.03
|0.04
|1,298.61
|233.02
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,430.25
|78.28
|47,324.79
|190.31
|0.38
|3,032.1
|226.61
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,604.8
|75.59
|32,997.06
|146.06
|0.44
|2,713.53
|122.14
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
CROMPTON
435.6
|55.07
|28,023.51
|157.62
|0.69
|1,959.46
|49.82
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Prashant Asher
Independent Director
Bhumika Batra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandranil Belvalkar
Director
Naoki Hatayama
Managing Director
Masahiko Nakagawasai
Independent Director
Abhijeet Bhagwat
Director
Yoshihiro Hashimoto
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srirang Mahabhagwat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sharp India Ltd
Summary
Sharp India Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Kalyani Telecommunications and Electronics Pvt Ltd. in 1985. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kalyani Sharp India in 1986. Thereafter, it was changed from Kalyani Sharp India Ltd to Sharp India Ltd. in May, 2005. The company was promoted by Bharat Forge (BFL), the flagship of the Kalyani House of Industries. In 1989, it entered into a joint venture with Sharp Corporation, Japan - a leading manufacturer of consumer electronic products - to manufacture VCRs/VCPs/VTDMs. Sharps VCR technical know-how was transferred to the company.Sharp India- Smart Business & Appliances Solutions is currently present in 13 cities, with over 200+ channel partners, and offers One Stop Solutions with a complete range of Office, Visual, Home and Disinfectant solutions, that includes Digital Multi-function Printers, Information Display Panels, Interactive Whiteboard, Dynabook Laptops, Commercial & Home Air Purifiers. We also have large & small kitchen appliance along with 100% Natural Sanitizer Maker and Workspace Procat (disinfectant coating service).The company manufactures consumer electronic goods such as TVs, VCRs, VCPs and audio products. The products were sold under the Optonica brand name. Due to intense competition from other brand names and the entry of global brands like Sony, Panasonic, Akai, Goldstar, etc, the performance of the company was affected. After Sharp Corp
The Sharp India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharp India Ltd is ₹215.54 Cr. as of 08 Jul ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sharp India Ltd is 0 and -2.17 as of 08 Jul ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharp India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharp India Ltd is ₹45.2 and ₹91.4 as of 08 Jul ‘24
Sharp India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.56%, 3 Years at 37.73%, 1 Year at 44.28%, 6 Month at 19.90%, 3 Month at 17.16% and 1 Month at 3.29%.
