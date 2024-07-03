Summary

Sharp India Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Kalyani Telecommunications and Electronics Pvt Ltd. in 1985. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kalyani Sharp India in 1986. Thereafter, it was changed from Kalyani Sharp India Ltd to Sharp India Ltd. in May, 2005. The company was promoted by Bharat Forge (BFL), the flagship of the Kalyani House of Industries. In 1989, it entered into a joint venture with Sharp Corporation, Japan - a leading manufacturer of consumer electronic products - to manufacture VCRs/VCPs/VTDMs. Sharps VCR technical know-how was transferred to the company.Sharp India- Smart Business & Appliances Solutions is currently present in 13 cities, with over 200+ channel partners, and offers One Stop Solutions with a complete range of Office, Visual, Home and Disinfectant solutions, that includes Digital Multi-function Printers, Information Display Panels, Interactive Whiteboard, Dynabook Laptops, Commercial & Home Air Purifiers. We also have large & small kitchen appliance along with 100% Natural Sanitizer Maker and Workspace Procat (disinfectant coating service).The company manufactures consumer electronic goods such as TVs, VCRs, VCPs and audio products. The products were sold under the Optonica brand name. Due to intense competition from other brand names and the entry of global brands like Sony, Panasonic, Akai, Goldstar, etc, the performance of the company was affected. After Sharp Corp

Read More