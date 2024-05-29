iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharp India Ltd Board Meeting

83.09
(-5.00%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Sharp India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
SHARP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SHARP INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve in pursuance of Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Results- Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SHARP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with limited review report and statement of impact of audit qualification. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Board Meeting30 Dec 202329 Dec 2023
SHARP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2023 inter alia to consider and approve SHARP INDIA LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on December 30 2023 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023. Board Meeting outcome for the submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2023)
Board Meeting16 Dec 202315 Dec 2023
SHARP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2023 inter alia to consider and approve SHARP INDIA LTD has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16th December 2023 inter alia to consider and approve in pursuance of Regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Saturday 16th December 2023 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2023. SHARP INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 16 Dec 2023 to consider financial statements for the period ended June 2023. Financial results. Board Meeting outcome for submission of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report and Statement of Impact of Qualified conclusion for Unaudited financial Results for Quarter ended on 30th June, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/12/2023)
Board Meeting27 Nov 202325 Nov 2023
SHARP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve in pursuance of Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Monday 27th November 2023 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2023. Results-Financial Statements for March 31, 2023 Appointment of Mr. Srirang Mahabhagwat as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 11th December, 2023. Board Meeting outcome for submission of Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/11/2023)
Board Meeting9 Nov 20239 Nov 2023
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09th November 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 for 1. Re appointment of Mr. Masahiko Nakagawasai as Managing Director of company w.e.f 16th November 2023 for the period of three months. 2. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Sunil Sane, Chief Financial Officer w.e.f 09.11.2023 3. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Chandranil Belvalkar, Company Secretary w.e.f 09.11.2023

