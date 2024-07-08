iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharp India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

83.09
(-5.00%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharp India Ltd

Sharp India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-18.49

-9.65

-13.69

Depreciation

-3.8

-1.63

-1.7

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.45

0.56

-8.66

-13.03

Other operating items

Operating

-23.75

-19.95

-28.43

Capital expenditure

-0.05

0.03

0

-81.64

Free cash flow

-23.8

-19.95

-110.07

Equity raised

-120.18

-53.23

-25.84

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

92.92

58.78

0

37.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-51.06

-73.18

-98.23

