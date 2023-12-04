AGM 29/12/2023 Enclosed please find the Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting of our Company to be held on Friday, 29th December, 2023 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly find enclosed 38th Annual Report for Financial Year 2022-23 Pursuant to the provisions of section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company i.e. Sharp India Limited will remain closed from Saturday, 23rd December 2023 to Friday, 29th December, 2023 (both days inclusive) Pursuant to the provisions of section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, 22nd December, 2023 as the Cut-off date to record the entitlement of the members of the Company to cast their votes electronically through remote e-voting facility for the business to be transacted at the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The remote e-voting period commences on Tuesday, 26th December, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. and ends on Thursday, 28th December, 2023 at 05:00 p.m. SHARP INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2023) Copies of Newspaper advertisement of our 38th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 29th December, 2023 at 12:00 Noon (IST), E-voting and Book closure published in Financial Express and Loksatta -Pune edition on 5th December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2023) Summary of the Proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday, 29th December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/12/2023) Voting Results and Scrutinisers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2023)