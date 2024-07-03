Sharp India Ltd Summary

Sharp India Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Kalyani Telecommunications and Electronics Pvt Ltd. in 1985. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kalyani Sharp India in 1986. Thereafter, it was changed from Kalyani Sharp India Ltd to Sharp India Ltd. in May, 2005. The company was promoted by Bharat Forge (BFL), the flagship of the Kalyani House of Industries. In 1989, it entered into a joint venture with Sharp Corporation, Japan - a leading manufacturer of consumer electronic products - to manufacture VCRs/VCPs/VTDMs. Sharps VCR technical know-how was transferred to the company.Sharp India- Smart Business & Appliances Solutions is currently present in 13 cities, with over 200+ channel partners, and offers One Stop Solutions with a complete range of Office, Visual, Home and Disinfectant solutions, that includes Digital Multi-function Printers, Information Display Panels, Interactive Whiteboard, Dynabook Laptops, Commercial & Home Air Purifiers. We also have large & small kitchen appliance along with 100% Natural Sanitizer Maker and Workspace Procat (disinfectant coating service).The company manufactures consumer electronic goods such as TVs, VCRs, VCPs and audio products. The products were sold under the Optonica brand name. Due to intense competition from other brand names and the entry of global brands like Sony, Panasonic, Akai, Goldstar, etc, the performance of the company was affected. After Sharp Corporation, Japan, acquired the majority stake in the company in 1995, the company started selling the entire series of its products under the Sharp brand name. Currently under Japanese management, Sharp has a production base in 26 countries with 33 plants, and its products are used in 133 countries. The acquisition by Sharp has helped Kalyani Sharps marketing efforts to build up its market share.Company also expanding its dealer network especially in the Northen & Eastern Regions which help the company to increase the market share of CTV in those part in India. Company launched unique scheme like 7 years warranty for CTV etc. New CTV and VCR/VCP model having better features, new Audio models, under SHARP brand were introduced in the export and domestic market. Company continues to show an impressive performance of VCRs exports mainly to USA from its 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU). Company mainly exported to U.S.A.Company has received awards from Department of Electronic, Govt. of India for excellence in area of Consumer Electronics, & All India Electronic and Computer Software Export Promotion Council has selected for Excellence in Export under panel Consumer Electronics.During 2000-2001 the company has introduced new range of CTV and high end Audio models and a range of Microwave Ovens.The company has accredited with ISO-9001 certification in the month of February,2001.To compete with the Indian Market the company plans to introduce small audio as well as CD Mini component and Mini component with VCD.The company has also absorbed the Technology and know-how thru training of engineers at Japan/Malaysia and Sharp Corporations Engineers are being invited to India.