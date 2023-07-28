2:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Shish Industries Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Shish Industries Limited (540693) RECORD DATE 28.07.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 2 (Two) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 28/07/2023 DR-581/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.07.2023)