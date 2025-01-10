Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
5.36
5.36
5.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.5
197.42
186.63
162.08
Net Worth
227
202.78
191.99
167.44
Minority Interest
Debt
226.28
169.36
45.78
24.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
24.38
17.5
17.69
17.21
Total Liabilities
477.66
389.64
255.46
209.03
Fixed Assets
337.44
279.24
131.05
129.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.54
8.64
8.64
8.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.64
0.68
0.6
0
Networking Capital
134.17
98.63
97.51
45.92
Inventories
55.21
53.94
52.34
31.36
Inventory Days
42.93
Sundry Debtors
53.61
41.45
56.19
42.15
Debtor Days
57.7
Other Current Assets
68.22
37.79
20.08
8.96
Sundry Creditors
-35.53
-21.48
-23.04
-24.54
Creditor Days
33.59
Other Current Liabilities
-7.34
-13.07
-8.06
-12.01
Cash
0.87
2.46
17.67
24.66
Total Assets
477.66
389.65
255.47
209.03
