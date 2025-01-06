iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

192.65
(-8.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd

Sh. Ajit Pulp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

34.88

23.1

12.47

9.04

Depreciation

-7.5

-7.56

-6.46

-5.41

Tax paid

-10.22

-3.45

-3.63

-2.63

Working capital

24.68

-1.12

4.78

1.86

Other operating items

Operating

41.82

10.96

7.16

2.85

Capital expenditure

2.78

36.74

28.8

-21.37

Free cash flow

44.6

47.7

35.96

-18.51

Equity raised

275.29

214.29

176.5

164.14

Investing

0

2.24

0.39

0.52

Financing

-5.93

-20.62

19.67

17.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0.4

0.4

Net in cash

313.97

243.62

232.93

164.18

Sh. Ajit Pulp : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.