Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
34.88
23.1
12.47
9.04
Depreciation
-7.5
-7.56
-6.46
-5.41
Tax paid
-10.22
-3.45
-3.63
-2.63
Working capital
24.68
-1.12
4.78
1.86
Other operating items
Operating
41.82
10.96
7.16
2.85
Capital expenditure
2.78
36.74
28.8
-21.37
Free cash flow
44.6
47.7
35.96
-18.51
Equity raised
275.29
214.29
176.5
164.14
Investing
0
2.24
0.39
0.52
Financing
-5.93
-20.62
19.67
17.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0.4
0.4
Net in cash
313.97
243.62
232.93
164.18
