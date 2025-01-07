iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

202
(2.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:40:00 PM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

266.61

240.41

249.34

208.66

yoy growth (%)

10.89

-3.58

19.49

-6.12

Raw materials

-147.09

-125.47

-161.89

-135.36

As % of sales

55.16

52.19

64.92

64.87

Employee costs

-17.22

-16.93

-13.77

-12.1

As % of sales

6.46

7.04

5.52

5.8

Other costs

-56.94

-63.66

-49.21

-42.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.35

26.48

19.73

20.42

Operating profit

45.35

34.33

24.45

18.55

OPM

17.01

14.28

9.8

8.89

Depreciation

-7.5

-7.56

-6.46

-5.41

Interest expense

-3.5

-4.4

-5.65

-4.16

Other income

0.53

0.73

0.13

0.05

Profit before tax

34.88

23.1

12.47

9.04

Taxes

-10.22

-3.45

-3.63

-2.63

Tax rate

-29.32

-14.93

-29.13

-29.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.65

19.65

8.83

6.4

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.58

0

Net profit

24.65

19.65

8.25

6.4

yoy growth (%)

25.45

138.06

28.88

-47.06

NPM

9.24

8.17

3.31

3.06

