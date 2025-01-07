Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
266.61
240.41
249.34
208.66
yoy growth (%)
10.89
-3.58
19.49
-6.12
Raw materials
-147.09
-125.47
-161.89
-135.36
As % of sales
55.16
52.19
64.92
64.87
Employee costs
-17.22
-16.93
-13.77
-12.1
As % of sales
6.46
7.04
5.52
5.8
Other costs
-56.94
-63.66
-49.21
-42.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.35
26.48
19.73
20.42
Operating profit
45.35
34.33
24.45
18.55
OPM
17.01
14.28
9.8
8.89
Depreciation
-7.5
-7.56
-6.46
-5.41
Interest expense
-3.5
-4.4
-5.65
-4.16
Other income
0.53
0.73
0.13
0.05
Profit before tax
34.88
23.1
12.47
9.04
Taxes
-10.22
-3.45
-3.63
-2.63
Tax rate
-29.32
-14.93
-29.13
-29.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.65
19.65
8.83
6.4
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.58
0
Net profit
24.65
19.65
8.25
6.4
yoy growth (%)
25.45
138.06
28.88
-47.06
NPM
9.24
8.17
3.31
3.06
