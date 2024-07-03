Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹219.95
Prev. Close₹210
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.59
Day's High₹219.95
Day's Low₹200
52 Week's High₹297.25
52 Week's Low₹174.1
Book Value₹273.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)185.87
P/E23.68
EPS8.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
5.36
5.36
5.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.5
197.42
186.63
162.08
Net Worth
227
202.78
191.99
167.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
266.61
240.41
249.34
208.66
yoy growth (%)
10.89
-3.58
19.49
-6.12
Raw materials
-147.09
-125.47
-161.89
-135.36
As % of sales
55.16
52.19
64.92
64.87
Employee costs
-17.22
-16.93
-13.77
-12.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
34.88
23.1
12.47
9.04
Depreciation
-7.5
-7.56
-6.46
-5.41
Tax paid
-10.22
-3.45
-3.63
-2.63
Working capital
24.68
-1.12
4.78
1.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.89
-3.58
19.49
-6.12
Op profit growth
32.08
40.4
31.77
-31.6
EBIT growth
39.57
51.76
37.25
-40.05
Net profit growth
25.45
138.06
28.88
-47.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
294.51
371.88
418.25
266.61
240.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
294.51
371.88
418.25
266.61
240.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.01
9.8
0.96
0.58
1.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gautam D Shah
Independent Director
Darshak B Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Bela G Shah
Independent Director
Nawalkishore D Modi
Independent Director
YOGESH VALJIBHAI KABARIA
Executive Director
Prakash Dayarambhai Patel
Reports by Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd
Summary
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd.(SAPPL), was incorporated as Private Limited Company on March 23, 1995 and converted into a Public Limited Company on November 13, 1995. The Company manufactures Multilayer Testliner & Testliner Paper from 80 to 350 GSM and 18 to 35 BF in Vapi. This product is mainly used for making Corrugated Boxes, Duplex Cartons, Corrugated small e-fluet etc. as packaging material. Apart from this, it is having 2 wind mills for total capacity of 2.75 MW in Gujarat State, set up for captive consumption. These are in operation. The Company is having wheeling arrangement with GETCO and DGVCL whereby the set off is given to Company for generation of electricity from wind mills.The company came out with an public issue aggregating 3.15 Crores in October, 1996. The Company started manufacturing quality kraft paper in 1997 with production capacity of 16,500 tonne per annum. Due to consistent efforts, continuous innovation, technological advancements, consistent quality products and huge base of satisfied customers, it increased production capacity to 1,08,000 tonne per annum.The Company set up a subsidiary, viz. Ajit Export Inc. in the USA in 2006 and it ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from 6th December 2007 upon sale of shares held by the Company. Thereafter, the first phase of the modernization of the existing unit was commissioned costing Rs 6.43 Crores in 2007. The work on second phase of modernization and expansion of the existing unit go
The Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹210 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd is ₹185.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd is 23.68 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd is ₹174.1 and ₹297.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.16%, 3 Years at -1.81%, 1 Year at 9.44%, 6 Month at -9.11%, 3 Month at -2.14% and 1 Month at -0.66%.
