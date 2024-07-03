iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Share Price

210
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:05:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open219.95
  • Day's High219.95
  • 52 Wk High297.25
  • Prev. Close210
  • Day's Low200
  • 52 Wk Low 174.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.59
  • P/E23.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value273.07
  • EPS8.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)185.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

219.95

Prev. Close

210

Turnover(Lac.)

1.59

Day's High

219.95

Day's Low

200

52 Week's High

297.25

52 Week's Low

174.1

Book Value

273.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

185.87

P/E

23.68

EPS

8.87

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 27 Jul, 2023

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:26 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.38%

Non-Promoter- 40.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

5.36

5.36

5.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

219.5

197.42

186.63

162.08

Net Worth

227

202.78

191.99

167.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

266.61

240.41

249.34

208.66

yoy growth (%)

10.89

-3.58

19.49

-6.12

Raw materials

-147.09

-125.47

-161.89

-135.36

As % of sales

55.16

52.19

64.92

64.87

Employee costs

-17.22

-16.93

-13.77

-12.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

34.88

23.1

12.47

9.04

Depreciation

-7.5

-7.56

-6.46

-5.41

Tax paid

-10.22

-3.45

-3.63

-2.63

Working capital

24.68

-1.12

4.78

1.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.89

-3.58

19.49

-6.12

Op profit growth

32.08

40.4

31.77

-31.6

EBIT growth

39.57

51.76

37.25

-40.05

Net profit growth

25.45

138.06

28.88

-47.06

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

294.51

371.88

418.25

266.61

240.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

294.51

371.88

418.25

266.61

240.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.01

9.8

0.96

0.58

1.03

View Annually Results

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gautam D Shah

Independent Director

Darshak B Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Bela G Shah

Independent Director

Nawalkishore D Modi

Independent Director

YOGESH VALJIBHAI KABARIA

Executive Director

Prakash Dayarambhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd

Summary

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd.(SAPPL), was incorporated as Private Limited Company on March 23, 1995 and converted into a Public Limited Company on November 13, 1995. The Company manufactures Multilayer Testliner & Testliner Paper from 80 to 350 GSM and 18 to 35 BF in Vapi. This product is mainly used for making Corrugated Boxes, Duplex Cartons, Corrugated small e-fluet etc. as packaging material. Apart from this, it is having 2 wind mills for total capacity of 2.75 MW in Gujarat State, set up for captive consumption. These are in operation. The Company is having wheeling arrangement with GETCO and DGVCL whereby the set off is given to Company for generation of electricity from wind mills.The company came out with an public issue aggregating 3.15 Crores in October, 1996. The Company started manufacturing quality kraft paper in 1997 with production capacity of 16,500 tonne per annum. Due to consistent efforts, continuous innovation, technological advancements, consistent quality products and huge base of satisfied customers, it increased production capacity to 1,08,000 tonne per annum.The Company set up a subsidiary, viz. Ajit Export Inc. in the USA in 2006 and it ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from 6th December 2007 upon sale of shares held by the Company. Thereafter, the first phase of the modernization of the existing unit was commissioned costing Rs 6.43 Crores in 2007. The work on second phase of modernization and expansion of the existing unit go
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd share price today?

The Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹210 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd is ₹185.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd is 23.68 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd is ₹174.1 and ₹297.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd?

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.16%, 3 Years at -1.81%, 1 Year at 9.44%, 6 Month at -9.11%, 3 Month at -2.14% and 1 Month at -0.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.