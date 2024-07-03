Summary

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd.(SAPPL), was incorporated as Private Limited Company on March 23, 1995 and converted into a Public Limited Company on November 13, 1995. The Company manufactures Multilayer Testliner & Testliner Paper from 80 to 350 GSM and 18 to 35 BF in Vapi. This product is mainly used for making Corrugated Boxes, Duplex Cartons, Corrugated small e-fluet etc. as packaging material. Apart from this, it is having 2 wind mills for total capacity of 2.75 MW in Gujarat State, set up for captive consumption. These are in operation. The Company is having wheeling arrangement with GETCO and DGVCL whereby the set off is given to Company for generation of electricity from wind mills.The company came out with an public issue aggregating 3.15 Crores in October, 1996. The Company started manufacturing quality kraft paper in 1997 with production capacity of 16,500 tonne per annum. Due to consistent efforts, continuous innovation, technological advancements, consistent quality products and huge base of satisfied customers, it increased production capacity to 1,08,000 tonne per annum.The Company set up a subsidiary, viz. Ajit Export Inc. in the USA in 2006 and it ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from 6th December 2007 upon sale of shares held by the Company. Thereafter, the first phase of the modernization of the existing unit was commissioned costing Rs 6.43 Crores in 2007. The work on second phase of modernization and expansion of the existing unit go

