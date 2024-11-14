Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We write this to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct on Insider Trading the trading window of the Company for all Directors KMPs / Officers designated employees and their immediate relatives has been closed from 1st October 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. You are requested to take the same on record. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results (a) Consolidated and (b) Standalone for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 together with the review report by Statutory Auditors. The meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M. We request you to take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We write this to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct on Insider Trading the trading window of the Company for all Directors KMPs / Officers designated employees and their immediate relatives has been closed from 1st July 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. You are requested to take the same on record. Thanking you. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results (a) Consolidated and (b) Standalone for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 together with the review report by Statutory Auditors. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR Regulations this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27th June 2024 to consider inter alia a proposal of making of First and Final Call on 3571133 partly paid equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rs.6/- paid up) issued by the Company on a rights basis pursuant to Letter of Offer dated January 15 2024 and other matters connected therewith. The Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, inter alia - 1. Approved the Appointment of Mr. Chinmay Mayank Methiwala (Membership No. ACS 48146) as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company. 2. Approved the making of first and final call of Rs. 32/- (comprising Rs. 4/- towards face value and Rs. 28/- towards share premium) in respect of 35,71,133 outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each (Rs. 6/- paid up) (ISIN: IN9185C01015) on a rights basis pursuant to Letter of Offer dated January 15, 2024 (First and Final Call); 3. Fixed Friday, July 5, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining names of holders of partly paid-up equity shares to whom the first and final call notice will be sent; and 4. Schedule of the Call Payment Period: The Call payment period will open on Monday, July 15, 2024 and shall close on Monday, July 29, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)

Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31 2024 Results - Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Intimation about Change in Directorship of the Company Intimation about Resignation of Mr. Nawal Kishor Modi as Independent Director of the Company with additional disclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.03.2024)

Intimation about Resignation of Mr. Prakash D. Patel as Executive Director of the Company Intimation about Resignation of Mr. Prakash D. Patel as Executive Director of the Company w.e.f closure of business hours on 04.03.2024 and Appointment of Mr. Goutam Majumder as an Additional Director designated as Executive Director (Technical) of the Company w.e.f. 05.03.2024

