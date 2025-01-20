iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Key Ratios

202
(-1.73%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:07:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.89

-3.58

19.49

-12.04

Op profit growth

32.08

40.41

31.78

-33.84

EBIT growth

39.51

56.92

32.46

-41.67

Net profit growth

20.39

159.81

19.16

-45.37

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17

14.28

9.8

8.89

EBIT margin

14.41

11.45

7.03

6.34

Net profit margin

9

8.29

3.07

3.08

RoCE

19.24

15.31

10.87

9.13

RoNW

3.87

4.09

1.98

1.79

RoA

3

2.77

1.18

1.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

44.8

37.21

14.32

12.02

Dividend per share

1

0.75

0.75

0.75

Cash EPS

30.79

23.08

2.25

1.91

Book value per share

311.08

267.1

187.01

173.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.63

2.72

8.12

11.2

P/CEPS

5.29

4.39

51.55

70.25

P/B

0.52

0.37

0.62

0.77

EV/EBIDTA

2.78

2.86

5.89

8.02

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

5.23

6.24

Tax payout

-29.32

-14.95

-30.62

-29.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

51.93

56.47

52.86

62.54

Inventory days

33.9

30.61

31.75

33.75

Creditor days

-33.62

-28.75

-28.59

-36.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-10.94

-6.25

-3.1

-3.18

Net debt / equity

0

0.14

0.49

0.46

Net debt / op. profit

-0.02

0.59

2.02

2.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.16

-52.19

-64.92

-64.87

Employee costs

-6.46

-7.04

-5.52

-5.8

Other costs

-21.35

-26.48

-19.74

-20.43

