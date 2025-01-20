Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.89
-3.58
19.49
-12.04
Op profit growth
32.08
40.41
31.78
-33.84
EBIT growth
39.51
56.92
32.46
-41.67
Net profit growth
20.39
159.81
19.16
-45.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17
14.28
9.8
8.89
EBIT margin
14.41
11.45
7.03
6.34
Net profit margin
9
8.29
3.07
3.08
RoCE
19.24
15.31
10.87
9.13
RoNW
3.87
4.09
1.98
1.79
RoA
3
2.77
1.18
1.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
44.8
37.21
14.32
12.02
Dividend per share
1
0.75
0.75
0.75
Cash EPS
30.79
23.08
2.25
1.91
Book value per share
311.08
267.1
187.01
173.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.63
2.72
8.12
11.2
P/CEPS
5.29
4.39
51.55
70.25
P/B
0.52
0.37
0.62
0.77
EV/EBIDTA
2.78
2.86
5.89
8.02
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
5.23
6.24
Tax payout
-29.32
-14.95
-30.62
-29.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
51.93
56.47
52.86
62.54
Inventory days
33.9
30.61
31.75
33.75
Creditor days
-33.62
-28.75
-28.59
-36.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.94
-6.25
-3.1
-3.18
Net debt / equity
0
0.14
0.49
0.46
Net debt / op. profit
-0.02
0.59
2.02
2.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.16
-52.19
-64.92
-64.87
Employee costs
-6.46
-7.04
-5.52
-5.8
Other costs
-21.35
-26.48
-19.74
-20.43
