|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|With reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the 29th AGM of the company is schedule to be held on Monday, September 30th, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OA VM) We request you to take this information on record. with reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that Record date for the scheduled AGM will be Monday, 23rd September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024) In continuation with reference to submission dated 7th September, 2024 disclosure related to Annual Report, we would like to intimate and update the stock exchange and stake holders that .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) Proceeding of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
