|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|12 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|2:3
|70
|2:3 Right Issue of Equity Shares
|2:3 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHREE AJIT PULP AND PAPER LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rghts basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHREE AJIT PULP AND PAPER LTD. (538795) RECORD DATE 18/01/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.70/- on Rights Basis for every 03 (Three) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 18/01/2024 DR-699/2023-2024 *Note: As per terms of Payment : Issue Price of Rs.80/- to be paid as Rs.48/- per share on Application and Rs.32/- per share on First and Final Call. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.01.2024)
