Shreeshay Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.2
13.2
13.2
13.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.58
9.48
9.28
8.57
Net Worth
23.78
22.68
22.48
21.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.12
3.42
6.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.78
22.8
25.9
28.57
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.5
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.2
22.74
24.82
28.45
Inventories
0
0
0.36
0.78
Inventory Days
39.36
Sundry Debtors
20.84
0
23.46
28.02
Debtor Days
1,414.07
Other Current Assets
20.79
22.8
1.35
0.19
Sundry Creditors
-19.38
-0.03
-0.06
-0.22
Creditor Days
11.1
Other Current Liabilities
-1.05
-0.03
-0.29
-0.32
Cash
2.08
0.05
1.09
0.11
Total Assets
23.78
22.79
25.91
28.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.