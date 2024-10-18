iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreeshay Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

47.01
(4.98%)
Oct 18, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreeshay Engineers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.2

13.2

13.2

13.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.58

9.48

9.28

8.57

Net Worth

23.78

22.68

22.48

21.77

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.12

3.42

6.8

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.78

22.8

25.9

28.57

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.5

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

21.2

22.74

24.82

28.45

Inventories

0

0

0.36

0.78

Inventory Days

39.36

Sundry Debtors

20.84

0

23.46

28.02

Debtor Days

1,414.07

Other Current Assets

20.79

22.8

1.35

0.19

Sundry Creditors

-19.38

-0.03

-0.06

-0.22

Creditor Days

11.1

Other Current Liabilities

-1.05

-0.03

-0.29

-0.32

Cash

2.08

0.05

1.09

0.11

Total Assets

23.78

22.79

25.91

28.56

