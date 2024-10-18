Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
280
|22.13
|17,579.7
|160.55
|0.79
|4,444.98
|112.03
National Standard (India) Ltd
4,291.05
|0
|8,582.1
|4.8
|0
|3.8
|133.29
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
471.45
|0
|7,310.62
|-0.59
|0.56
|2.06
|95.35
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
172.65
|41.4
|6,425.83
|29.72
|0.94
|70.6
|39.27
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
132.75
|20.05
|2,464.68
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|33.94
